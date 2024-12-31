Squid Game Season 2 revamps childhood games with Rock, Paper, Scissors, Minus One, where players use both hands. Check how it's played:

As Netflix released Season 2 of its most popular series – Squid Game – the gory, dystopian South Korean thriller is back to bringing deadly variations of childhood games.

This time, the Squid Game has put its unique, twisted touch to the seemingly simple game of Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Introduced in the second season's very first episode, the childhood game's fatal makeover is called Rock, Paper, Scissors, and Minus One.

Rock, Paper, Scissors, and Minus One is the Korean variant of traditional childhood games. It involves players using both hands, in contrast to the Western variant, which requires only one hand.

Gong Yoo, who plays the mysterious recruiter “Salesman" who lures desperate individuals into the deadly competition in the series, shares how to play Squid Game's variant of the classic game Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Here's how Rock, Paper, Scissors, and Minus One is played, in contrast to its traditional version: In a Netflix K-Content video on YouTube, Gong Yoo explains how in a regular game of Rock, Paper, Scissors, each player simultaneously forms one of three shapes with an outstretched hand – "rock" (a closed fist), "paper" (a flat hand), and "scissors" (a fist with the index finger and middle finger extended, forming a V).

The game has three possible outcomes: a draw, a win, or a loss; Rock beats scissors, scissors cut paper, and paper covers rock. If both players choose the same shape, the game is tied but is usually replayed until there is a winner.

However, Yoo said that in the Korean version, both hands are used. A player has several ways to win the game; the player can win by winning from either one of the hands according to the traditional rule or using “Minus One".

By using "Minus One", each player has to remove one hand, and the remaining hands decide the winner in play. The game is replayed until there is a winner.

Here's a clip from Squid Game's deadly Rock, Paper, Scissors, and Minus One:

Rock, Paper, Scissors, and Minus One in Squid Game Season 2: In Squid Game Season 2, using both hands is not the only twist introduced to the game. In the show’s characteristically dark fashion, The Salesman raises the stakes by adding a revolver to the game.

Following the rules of a different game, Russian Roulette, the Salesman places a single bullet into the revolver's chamber, spins the barrels to randomize the bullet's position, and promises to shoot whoever the Rock Paper Scissors Minus One match.

Initially, losers face a one-six chance of death, but the odds become increasingly as more bullets are added after each round.

