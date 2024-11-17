How to travel with your dog on Indian Railways: A step-by-step guidelines for your next vacation

Livemint
Published17 Nov 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Indian Railways has introduced an online booking service for pets, making it easier for pet owners to travel with their dogs and cats in AC First Class. Prior to this, pet owners had to wait in long queues at parcel offices before departure.

As per India Today report, there are several options for traveling with pets. Dogs can be booked in designated dog boxes on certain trains, with availability confirmed at the parcel office. Small pets like puppies and kittens, which fit in a basket, can travel in any class after booking.

Dogs and cats can travel with their owners in AC First Class if they book a whole four-berth cabin or two-berth coupe under a single PNR, with standard booking charges. Passengers who want to reserve these cabins should contact the divisional railway manager or general manager's office, where such requests are prioritised, the report stated.

Here is the Step-by-step guidelines to travel with pets

Book your train ticket through the official IRCTC website and do carry a printed copy of the same.

Your pet should be fully vaccinated, and you must carry the vaccination records as proof.

You must also provide a certificate from a veterinarian specifying the breed, colour, and gender of your dog for booking.

 

Bring your dog or cat to the luggage office at least three hours before the train's departure for booking, irrespective of having a PRS ticket or an online ticket from IRCTC. Also note that Only one pet is allowed per PNR.

Apart from first class, pets are not allowed in any other class compartment such as AC2 tier, AC 3 tier, AC Chair Car, Sleeper Class, or Second-Class compartments.

India Today report also mentioned that if the pet causes disturbances to other passengers, railway staff may ask you to remove it from the compartment.

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 01:12 PM IST
