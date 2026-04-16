How Vikas Khanna's ‘act of rebellion’ led a chole bhature seller to feature in TIME’s Most Influential People of 2026

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna featured in TIME magazine’s 2026 list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Elated by honour, Khanna said he has “no words to fully express my gratitude”.

“What a moment—for Indian cuisine, for our culture, for every story that began in a humble kitchen,” Khanna said in an Instagram post, reminiscing about his journey to the TIME 100 list, which began from the narrow, vibrant lanes of Amritsar.

“Who would have imagined that a boy from the narrow lanes of Amritsar—who struggled to run with other kids, who knew that rolling breads at Golden Temple would lead to the biggest platform in the World,” Khanna wrote, noting that he chose cooking as an act of rebellion.

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In utter disbelief, Khanna said, who knew a boy who “once sold chole bhature as a small dream would one day find his name among the world’s most influential voices.”

“This is not just my journey of 41 years of consistency,” Khanna said, crediting his achievement to “every mother, every teacher, every sister, every hand that believed, and every plate that carried a story forward.” — “Tatasthu.”

He also thanked Chef Eric Ripert and Sandra Ripert for being his first family in the US. “Thank you @ericripert for being my support for decades. @sandraripert and you are my first family in the U.S.”

The "curry boy" who conquered the world There was a time when the now celebrity chef was called “curry Boy” with disdain, Vikas Khanna said, remembering how his beloved late sister Radhika Khanna always saw his destiny in what the world thought was an insult.

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“One day, this will be your badge of honour,” she would say.

There hasn't been a single achievement in Khanna's life that he didn't thank his sister for her strong belief in him.

In an emotional post for his biggest cheerleader, Khanna wrote: “I know she’s still fighting for me from above. I can almost hear her today saying, ‘Aaj toh champagne piyenge… Apna time aa gaya’. ”

“This moment is not just mine—it belongs to every dream that was doubted, every identity that was questioned, and every voice that refused to be silenced,” the chef wrote.

“Thank you, TIME, for including yours truly in the list of the Most Influential People in the World,” a grateful Khanna said.

The TIME profile for Khanna described him as a “man of extraordinary heart”.

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“His generosity extends far beyond the kitchen, reaching communities across the world with compassion, dignity, and a deep sense of responsibility. What makes Vikas so unique is his ability to connect with people from every walk of life, using food as a universal language to build bridges and foster understanding,” Eric Ripert, James Beard Award–winning chef, wrote in the TIME profile for Khanna.

Khanna carries his culture with “immense pride”, sharing the richness of Indian traditions while making them accessible and meaningful to a global audience. “With Bungalow, he has created more than a restaurant-it is a living expression of storytelling.”

‘Proud to see my son recognised’ Reacting to Vikas Khanna's post, his mother Bindu Khanna wrote: “So proud to see my son recognized among the global changemakers in the TIME100 list.”

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“Your hard work, integrity, and passion continue to inspire us every day. The world is taking notice—this is just the beginning. Keep shining! 🌟” she added.

Also Read | Vikas Khanna reveals what gave him ‘perspective’ on restaurant business

Other Indians on TIMES Most Influential People of 2026 list Sundar Pichai, Alphabet/Google CEO

Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood Actor

Neal Mohan, YouTube CEO

Zohran Mamdani, NYC Mayor

Kiran Musunuru, Physician-Scientist

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.