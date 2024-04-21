The royal family will likely raise a toast in honor of Queen Elizabeth in the evening as a tribute to her and ‘will very much’ spend the day reflecting on her memories

If she would have been alive today, Queen Elizabeth would have turned 98 years old. She passed away in September 2022 at the age of 96. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As both King Charles and Kate Middleton are battling cancer, the royal family is likely commemorate the Queen's birth anniversary on April 21 'privately', news platform People reported quoting Grant Harrold, a former royal butler to King Charles.

Harrold served on staff for King Charles and Queen Camilla from 2004 to 2011. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Describing what the celebration for the late Queen's birthday would look like for the royal family, Harrold told People that the royal family will raise a toast in honor of Queen Elizabeth in the evening as a tribute to her and "will very much" spend the day reflecting on her memories.

"They won't publicly do anything. Privately, I have no doubt they'll raise a toast to her in the evening. I'm sure the day will very much be spent reflecting on the late Queen," he said.

Harrold said he can "almost guarantee" that there'll be some flowers on the tomb of the late Queen at Windsor Castle, sent by the members of the Royal family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Sometimes on royal anniversaries, flowers are sent to royal graves. It's very possible there will be flowers on the tombstone," he added.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Royal Family installed a new statue in honour of the late Queen today, at Oakham Rutland to mark her 98th birthday.

Kate's cancer diagnosis was also the third royal family cancer diagnosis. On February 5 2024, Buckingham Palace published a stating that King Charles III had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prior to that, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, had been diagnosed with a malignant form of skin cancer — her second cancer diagnosis in a year.

