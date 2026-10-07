How YouTuber Sourav Joshi lives: Lavish bungalow with stunning Nainital-Bhimtal views, ₹1.6 crore Defender and more

Popular vlogger Sourav Joshi has once again drawn attention for his lavish home. Joshi was in the spotlight in July this year after raising concerns about the impact of E20 (20% ethanol-blended) petrol on his luxury Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV.

Joshi, who has around 42 million subscribers on YouTube, hosted filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, at his bungalow in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

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The 27-year-old YouTuber greeted Farah and Dilip with a bouquet. As they entered the house, Sourav, accompanied by his wife, introduced Farah Khan to his extended family, who all live together in the bungalow.

Inside Sourav Joshi's bungalow The bungalow’s contemporary living room features a sophisticated neutral colour scheme and a double-height ceiling. One of the standout elements is a large wooden display cabinet built into the wall, with shelves filled with artefacts and decorative items. The room also has an off-white sofa, while indoor plants of different sizes add greenery to the space.

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After spending some time in the drawing room, the hosts took Farah Khan on a tour of the basement. The lower level includes a private gym and a parking area. Sourav Joshi, known for his passion for cars, has a collection that includes a Ferrari, Thar and Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G-Wagon), among others. He also recently added a mustard-and-black limited Trophy Edition Defender to his collection, reportedly priced at around ₹1.6 crore on-road.

Home temple decorated with marigold flowers The tour continued upstairs, where the family’s temple caught attention. The prayer room was decorated with hanging marigold flowers, while a large Om symbol was featured on the wooden panelled wall. Idols were placed on an elevated platform.

Open kitchen and a second cooking area A hallway from the temple led to a spacious open kitchen finished in white. Large windows brought plenty of natural light into the area, complementing the minimalist cabinets and countertops. The kitchen also includes a breakfast bar and a casual dining space.

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The house has a second kitchen as well, which is where the family prepares its regular meals. During the tour, Farah Khan praised the home’s design, saying, “You have made such a Sooraj Barjatya coded, Maine Pyaar Kiya type of a house,”

Separate spaces for the family The ground floor has around three to four rooms designated for different members of the family, including Sourav’s parents, grandparents, uncle and aunt, along with guest rooms.

Sourav and his wife Avantika, who married in November last year, occupy the first floor. The level has a private lift connecting it to the rest of the house and has been designed as a dedicated space for the younger members of the family, including Sourav’s brothers and cousins.

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The first floor also features a separate kitchen for late-night meals, a gaming room and several other spaces for the family.

Balcony with views of Nainital and Bhimtal The balcony offers views of the hills around Nainital and Bhimtal. Sourav also showed off the home’s smart features, which allow the family to operate lights, fans and other electronic appliances.

Avantika and Sourav further took Farah through their walk-in wardrobe. Farah compared its design to the wardrobes associated with the Kardashian sisters.

The floor also includes several other spaces, including a studio with a sunroof and a large terrace.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home How YouTuber Sourav Joshi lives: Lavish bungalow with stunning Nainital-Bhimtal views, ₹1.6 crore Defender and more