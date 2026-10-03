HP laid off a 60-year-old- What she did next has internet's attention - Here's why her Antartica job is going viral

A layoff after more than three decades at Hewlett-Packard pushed May Lee into a career she had never planned. At 60, she is working seasonally in Antarctica, where her days now begin at 6.30 AM and can end with a visit to a nightclub despite the sun still being visible outside.

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Inside May Lee's busy life in Antarctica Lee worked at HP for more than 30 years before she was laid off in February 2025. After struggling to find another job in the technology sector, she decided to explore a long-standing interest in Antarctica. She had previously visited the continent twice as a tourist but had never considered working there.

She eventually secured a seasonal position with Amentum as a supply technician at McMurdo Station, one of the major US research stations in Antarctica. Her experience was documented in an as-told-to account published by Business Insider.

The transition from Silicon Valley to McMurdo was particularly striking for Lee because of the strict routine. Most workers follow what the station calls “town hours”, working from 7.30 AM to 5.30 PM, Monday to Saturday.

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Lee describes herself as a night owl and said she had become accustomed to the flexibility of Silicon Valley workplaces. At McMurdo, however, there is little room for that flexibility.

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She generally wakes at 6.30 AM, gets ready by 7 AM and walks to work for a 7.30 AM start. If she wants extra sleep, she sometimes skips breakfast. There is no conventional commute either, as people generally walk between locations around the station.

More about her work Her work is considerably more physical than her previous office-based career. Lee managed Warehouse 120, which handles IT and communications supplies. At the beginning of each shift, she checked priorities with her senior, the station's term for a manager. Workers then came to the warehouse for supplies, while she tracked inventory and investigated discrepancies.

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She also received incoming cargo, operated a forklift and entered deliveries into the station's database, checking quantities against cargo records. During the early part of the season, C-17 aircraft transported supplies from Christchurch. As temperatures increased and the ice became less stable, smaller aircraft were used instead.

What does Lee eat? Food is another part of life governed by the Antarctic supply chain. Lunch begins at 11.30 AM in the station cafeteria, which has pizza, burgers and a buffet. Fresh produce is more readily available while C-17 flights are operating. Workers call these supplies “freshies”, with some reportedly storing bananas in personal refrigerators to make them last longer.

As the season progresses and conditions change, some supplies become more restricted. Eggs, for instance, are plentiful earlier in the season but can be limited later. Lee nevertheless described the food as varied and good.

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What does Lee's life look after work? After work, life at McMurdo takes on a different rhythm. Workers are discouraged from staying beyond their scheduled hours, and Lee usually finishes her time card at 5.30 PM before heading to dinner.

Limited internet access also means residents spend less time online and more time together. Lee volunteers at the library and hosts an 80s-themed programme, “Ms. Purple!!'s 80's on the 8”, on Ice Radio. The station also has activities including crafts, line dancing, science talks and the New Year's Icestock festival.

There are even nightclubs, particularly popular on Saturday nights. During the Antarctic summer, daylight can continue around the clock, creating the unusual experience of leaving a nightclub at 2am while it still looks like daytime.

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Sundays provide a break from the regular six-day schedule. Lee said she can sleep until noon and sometimes barely makes it to Sunday brunch. She also uses the day for hiking, running, preparing for the week, working on her radio programme and attending science talks.

The experience has changed what Lee expects from her working life. After spending decades in the technology industry, she plans to return to McMurdo this year, this time as a broadcast engineer.

“I can't wait to go back this year working in a new role as a broadcast engineer,” Lee said.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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