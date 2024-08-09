HR manager terminated for not letting boss deduct 7-day pay for Raksha Bandhan leave. All you need to know

A Human Resource (HR) manager at a Mohali-based digital marketing firm, B9 Solutions, was wrongfully terminated for taking a stand against the boss' "compulsory attendance" decision on 19 April, Raksha Bandhan.

According to the screenshots shared by the HR manager Babina in her LinkedIn post, the CEO Kunal Kakkar had planned on deducting 7 days off for the employees who did not report to the office on the Hindu festival.

In the post, which has gone viral on social media, Babina shared screenshots of her chat with the CEO and said she was terminated when she pointed out to her boss that deducting 7 days of salary for the absence of 1 was not an ethically or legally proper practice on his part.

She also shared that her termination letter, which she received simultaneous to her chat with the boss, mentioned 2 weeks of notice, but her access to the office was "revoked" on the same day.

According to the email accessed by LiveMint, B9 Solutions has cited that her termination is a “necessity to reduce company expense”. The email further read that the company is letting Babina go to “ensure the financial stability and sustainability if the company in current economic climate”.

"Tried to take a stand for what was wrong as per the laws. But got a Termination letter as a result," she said in the post, adding, "He mentioned in the email that he will give 2 weeks of time to me, but he revoked all the access so that I can leave immediately."

"If anyone wants a toxic boss, then only he/she can join the B9 solution," her post continued.

Check LinkedIn post and screenshots here:

Speaking to LiveMint, Babina shared that following her LinkedIn post, she has been a victim of mental harassment and verbal abuse. She also shared that hers wasn't the only wrongful termination incident in the company; the previous HR manager was also terminated in a similar fashion.

Sharing her ordeal the day after she was terminated, Babina said she was made to wait for five hours at the office before Kakkar came in with a female friend, "who introduced herself as his lawyer."

"Then they both started misbehaving with me, and that female said that we will not give your July salary or your documents. They both harassed me and said they would file a criminal case against me," she told LiveMint, adding that she had to call the cops for assistance.

Babina has now lodged a complaint with the Labour Court and has been receiving "threatening calls" from the CEO's female friend. She also said Kakkar and B9 Solution drafted a post with "fake allegations" against her and posted it on LinkedIn to defame her.

