Hrithik Roshan leases Andheri office for ₹17 lakh a month; all you need to know about the property

Hrithik Roshan, the Bollywood superstar and son of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, is in the spotlight after leasing out nearly 6,000 sq ft of premium commercial space in Mumbai's Andheri West, HT reported, citing CRE Matrix. The rental agreement was registered on June 29, 2026, with the lease commencing on April 1, 2026, and running until March 31, 2031.
By leasing the nearly 6,000 sq ft office space, the actor will earn a monthly rental income of ₹17 lakh for the first three years. For the remaining two years of the lease, from April 1, 2029, to March 31, 2031, the rent will increase to ₹19.55 lakh per month.
The office space, located in Lotus Nilkamal Business Park on New Link Road in Andheri West, has been leased to Clearsynth Labs Limited. The ready-to-move-in property spans nearly 6,000 sq ft of built-up area and comprises seven commercial units on one of the higher floors of the business park.
The property also includes seven dedicated car parking spaces. As part of the agreement, the tenant has paid a security deposit of ₹68 lakh.
"This transaction highlights the continued demand for premium commercial office space in established business districts such as Andheri West. Long-term leases with predefined rental escalations remain a preferred structure for both property owners and occupiers, offering rental visibility while supporting stable occupancy.
"With its strategic location on New Link Road and quality commercial infrastructure, Lotus Nilkamal Business Park continues to attract corporate tenants seeking well-connected office spaces in Mumbai," Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of CRE Matrix, was quoted as saying by Business Standard.
Roshan has been actively investing in real estate in recent years, with an increasing focus on generating rental income from commercial properties. He has leased office spaces in Mumbai and Pune to corporate tenants, and the latest lease in Andheri further strengthens his portfolio of income-generating commercial assets.
Last year, Roshan also leased his sea-facing luxury apartment in Mumbai's Juhu to his girlfriend, Saba Azad (born Saba Grewal), for ₹75,000 a month under a one-year agreement, according to property documents accessed by Zapkey.
The actor has also expanded his commercial real estate portfolio through fresh acquisitions. Property registration documents accessed by Propstack showed that Roshan, along with his father Rakesh Roshan's HRX Digitech LLP and his mother Pramila Roshan's Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, purchased 10 office units in Andheri West, Mumbai, for ₹28 crore last year.
Separately, Rakesh Roshan and his wife, Pramila Rakesh Roshan (Pinkie Roshan), bought five commercial office units in Andheri for ₹19.68 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.