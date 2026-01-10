Hrithik Roshan net worth: All you need to know about Krrish star's valuable and prized possessions on his 52nd Birthday

Hrithik Roshan fans are celebrating his birthday today. The Krrish star turned 52-year-old on Saturday, 10 January. One of the richest and most influential star, Hrithik is popularly known as the Greek God of Bollywood. Amidst the celebrations, many are wondering about his net worth, and this is the best place to learn about his most valuable and prized possessions.

Hrithik Roshan's net worth One of the most versatile actor, dancer and performer of the Indian film industry, Hrithik built an empire beyond his acting career. According to GQ India report, Hrithik has a net worth of ₹3100 crore. From owning extremely valuable real estate, income from HRX to successful business ventures, his wealth exceeds that of big Bollywood names such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan, among others.

Advertisement

Son of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and grandson of J Om Prakash, he received a paycheck of ₹85 crore for acting in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, as per Economic Times. He reportedly charged somewhere between ₹48 to ₹85 crore for War 2.

He owns a production house named FilmKraft Productions Pvt Ltd and a sportswear brand HRX worth ₹7,300 crore, as per GQ India report. In addition to business ventures, his income flow is generated from brand endorsement, branded posts on social media, advertisements and TV commercials and brand promotions, among others.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, Mercedes-Maybach S600 and Maserati are among his top prized possessions. Besides this, he owns two premium apartments on Mumbai's Juhu-Versova Link Road and a 7-acre farmhouse in Lonavala.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Hrithik Roshan made his relationship with girlfriend Saba Azad public two years ago during Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations. The couple often share pictures from their vacations together and are frequently seen together at family events and public appearances. Dil Kabaddi actress Saba Azad has been in a relationship with Dhoom 2 star since 2022. The 40-year-old actress has also worked as theatre director and musician.

Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge actress featured in several commercials, including Cadbury, Pond's, Maggi, Tata Sky, Google, Kit Kat, Vodafone, Sunsilk, Nescafe and Airtel. She also appeared in print campaigns for Clean & Clear, Westside and Amway, among others.

In an Instagram post in December, Saba Azad described their love for food and revealed that their favourite ramen joint is in Spain's Barcelona. “Some people eat to live other live to eat, we whole heartedly belong to the latter bunch,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming projects On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is engaged in a major upcoming project — the 4th instalment of the Krrish franchise. Set to release next year, the shooting of this film is expected to begin in 2026. Another big-budget project with Hombale Films is in the pipeline through which he will most likely debut as a director.