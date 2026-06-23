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Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan’s workout at 70 proves why strength training is crucial for healthy ageing

Pinkie Roshan has shared a workout video showcasing her strength-training routine in her early 70s, highlighting the growing importance of exercise and resistance training for healthy ageing.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated23 Jun 2026, 10:44 PM IST
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At 70-plus, Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan swears by strength training - Her workout has a lesson for all.
At 70-plus, Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan swears by strength training - Her workout has a lesson for all.
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Pinkie Roshan, a long-time fitness advocate and the mother of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, has impressed social media users with a new video showcasing her exercise regimen in her early 70s.

From Squats to Planks: Pinkie Roshan’s fitness routine in her 70s is inspiring the internet

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Pinkie described her daily workout as a vital part of her routine and highlighted the importance of maintaining balance between physical and mental health.

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In the caption accompanying the video, she wrote: "My feel best part of a day.. Connect the three HHH head heart hand and you will be balanced. Keep the HHH practice. Just trust me and trust yourself (sic)".

The video shows Pinkie performing a series of strength and stability exercises designed to maintain muscle mass, balance and functional fitness. Her routine begins with dumbbell front squats, modified with the use of a bench to reduce strain on the knees and hips. She then performs courtesy lunges, followed by alternating dumbbell shoulder presses, bent-over rows and an elbow plank.

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Each of the exercises featured in Pinkie’s routine offers specific health benefits. According to a paper by UCLA Health, front squats help strengthen the quadriceps, glutes and core muscles, which are essential for maintaining lower-body strength and stability.

Courtesy lunges target the hips, thighs and glutes while improving balance and coordination. Shoulder presses build upper-body strength needed for daily activities such as lifting and carrying objects, while bent-over rows strengthen the back and improve posture. The elbow plank, meanwhile, enhances core stability, helping to protect the spine and reduce the risk of falls.

Also Read | How to get the most out of an exercise bike

Why is exercise so important in older adults?

According to a systemic review by Cochrane, older adults naturally lose muscle mass and strength over time, a process known as sarcopenia, which can affect mobility, balance, and independence Regular strength training helps counter these effects and improves the ability to perform everyday tasks such as climbing stairs, standing up from a chair and walking. Evidence from more than 120 clinical trials has found that progressive resistance training significantly improves strength and physical function in older adults.

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Pinkie Roshan has frequently shared glimpses of her fitness journey over the years, becoming an inspiration for many older adults seeking to remain active.

Her latest video serves as another reminder that regular exercise, when adapted to an individual's abilities, can play a crucial role in maintaining strength, mobility and overall quality of life well into later years.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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