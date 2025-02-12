Hug Day 2025: 30 Heartfelt WhatsApp messages, SMS, GIFs, images to share this Valentine’s week

Hug Day, celebrated on February 12, is more than just another checkpoint leading to Valentine's Day—it's a beautiful reminder to share love, comfort, and happiness with those who matter.

Scientifically, hugs release oxytocin, the “love hormone”, reducing stress, anxiety, and depression.

So, this Hug Day, hug your loved ones—whether a partner, friend, or family member—to make them feel cared for and the world feel warmer!

Here are 30 quotes, wishes, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses to share with your loved ones: Hugs are the silent way of saying ‘You matter to me’! Sending you a tight virtual hug to make your day brighter! Happy Hug Day! A hug is worth a thousand words. Sending you all my love on Hug Day! May this Hug Day bring warmth, love, and happiness to your heart! Nothing heals the soul like a warm hug. Happy Hug Day, my dear! I wish I could hug you right now and never let go. Happy Hug Day! A hug is a silent way of saying, "I care for you." Wishing you a heartfelt Hug Day! May your life be filled with endless hugs and boundless love. Happy Hug Day! No words, just a hug to express my love for you! Happy Hug Day! 10. Hugs make everything better. Sending you a big, warm hug today!

11. On this Hug Day, I’m sending you all my love wrapped in a big hug!

12. A hug is a special gift—one size fits all and no one minds if you return it!

14. Sometimes, a hug is all you need to make everything feel right.

15. No matter how far we are, my hugs will always find you. Happy Hug Day!

16. Let’s make today extra special with a warm and loving hug!

17. A hug speaks when words can’t. Wishing you love and happiness today!

18. You’re never too old for a hug! Sending you one with all my love!

19. A hug is the best therapy—no side effects, just pure love!

20. May your life be filled with warm hugs and endless smiles!

21. A hug from you is my favourite place to be. Happy Hug Day!

22. On this special day, I’m wrapping my arms around you in spirit!

23. Hugs are free but priceless! Here’s a special one just for you!

24. A hug can turn a bad day into a good one! Wishing you a Happy Hug Day!

25. No matter what, a hug from you makes everything perfect.

26. A warm hug is the best way to say, "I care." Happy Hug Day!

27. Hugging you would be the best part of my day! Sending virtual hugs!

28. If I had one wish, I’d hug you right now and never let go!

29. Distance can’t stop me from sending you a big hug today!

30. The best things in life are free—like hugs! Wishing you a beautiful Hug Day!

Check out Hug Day GIFs and images to share with your loved ones:

Happy Hug Day

Hug Day 2025

Hug Day 2025

Hug Day 2025

Hug Day 2025

Hug Day 2025