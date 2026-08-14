‘Hugs and money’: Heartwarming story of Unilever manager melts social media; LinkedIn reacts

Sanjay Khosla, an executive coach and author, shared a moving story on LinkedIn. It dates back to his years working at Unilever, London.

One Saturday in June, he received devastating news from Delhi. His brother called to say their father had suddenly passed away. Everything changed instantly for Khosla at that moment. He immediately tried booking a flight home to Delhi. However, all flights that day were completely sold out.

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He called his boss to explain that he couldn't attend work. His boss listened carefully before responding thoughtfully to the situation. He simply asked for 30 minutes before calling back. True to his word, the phone rang shortly afterwards.

His boss revealed that a business-class ticket had already been arranged. It was waiting at the British Airways counter at Heathrow.

He told Khosla everything had already been taken care of. He encouraged him to go be with his family immediately. Khosla recalled being utterly stunned by this generous gesture. At a moment of complete devastation, his boss eased his burden.

This experience led Khosla to reflect deeply on workplace loyalty. He started thinking about why employees truly stayed at companies. He summarised his conclusion in three simple words: "Hugs and money".

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Khosla acknowledged the genuine importance of money in any workplace relationship. He stressed the need to pay people fairly and generously.

He said organisations must reward employees and recognise their contributions. However, he emphasised that money alone isn't sufficient for retention.

“Money is important. I will never knock money. Pay people well. Reward them. Recognize the value they create. But people also need HUGS,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

“They need to know you care. That you will show up when life gets difficult. That you have their back. That plane ticket was a HUG. And I have never forgotten it,” he added.

For Khosla, that business-class ticket represented far more than travel. He described it symbolically as a genuine, heartfelt "hug".

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Social media reactions His story has resonated widely with professionals across various industries.

“This made me smile. Unilever is awash with stories like this one- amazing culture (I hope they do not wipe it away). I know so many employees and even partners who have felt the Unilever warmth and care,” wrote one of them.

Also Read | 6 leadership lessons from manager who spent 20 years at Google

“Sometimes companies avoid that, saying we will be going by the books and rules. We will be fair to everyone. What they forget completely is that there is a huge gap of empathy in their rule books, and that is used as an excuse,” commented another user.

One user posted, “As leaders, recognising that the team are ‘people’ with lives and not just ‘resources’ and being there for them in times of their need when ‘life happens’ - This is what makes the difference!!”

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.