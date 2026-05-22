Humanoid robot dancing to Michael Jackson's Billie Jean falls mid-performance in China, dragged from stage | Watch Video

Weeks after a 70-pound humanoid robot delayed a Southwest Airlines flight in California, a new video of another humanoid robot has gone viral, and for good reason.

According to the Daily Mail, the video shows a humanoid robot suffering a mid-performance malfunction while dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” at a Future Era robot store in Shenzhen, China. The clip is now circulating widely online.

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The clumsy robot was performing in front of a watching audience. As soon as Jackson’s “Billie Jean” played, the humanoid dancer began shuffling energetically across the stage before it stumbled over a step. However, after fighting to regain its balance, the bot managed to force through a few more moves before crashing into the same spot.

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Following this, a human assistant emerged from the wings to drag the lifeless body off the stage as the audience watched in complete silence.

Social media reacts to failed attempt of humanoid robot After the video went viral, several social media users mocked the humanoid robot, with some even comparing it to a drunk uncle dancing at a wedding reception.

One user on X wrote, “No crowd reaction, anything. Just ‘Billie Jean’. Until its lifeless shell is shamefully dragged off. Purely amazing.”

Another wrote, “Go home, robot, you’re drunk.” A third user wrote, “Wow, the new Michael Jackson movie looks terrible.”

Humanoid robots a common sight in China In the video, the robot and the human assistant can be seen wearing shirts bearing the slogan “Future Era”, which is the name of the store in the southern Chinese technology hub of Shenzhen, home to tech giants like Tencent, Huawei, and DJI.

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The developments come as humanoid robots are becoming a common sight in China, appearing everywhere from promotional events for new stores and restaurants to school sports days.

In 2025, the Future Era store opened as the world’s first commercial robotics store, featuring humanoid robots such as the Unitree G1 seen dancing on stage. To attract customers, the store also hosts frequent robotics showcases featuring humanoid assistants and robotic dogs.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the store’s bots can be rented by the day from 5,000 RMB ($700) to 20,000 RMB ($2,800).

Once they have ordered a humanoid, customers can receive their robot in less than 10 days and can even opt for custom modifications made to suit their needs.

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Amid an ageing population and sluggish economic growth following decades of expansion, humanoid robots are becoming a key pillar of industrial strategy in Beijing.

Malfunctioning incidents of robots on the rise However, as robots become increasingly integrated into human environments, there have already been several reported incidents involving malfunctioning or uncontrolled machines.

At a sports day event in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in north-west China, a robot performing a martial arts routine was filmed losing balance and collapsing as children ran onto the field to join it. The bot appeared to throw kung-fu-style kicks, prompting performers nearby to back away cautiously.

In a separate incident, footage from a show in Shaanxi Province on Saturday, 21 March, shows a Unitree robot striking a young boy in the face. During its routine, the robot moved toward the audience with wide arm motions and accidentally hit the child while turning during a spin.

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Also Read | A robot is beating human pros at table tennis. Its maker calls it a milestone for machines

Humanoid robot causes hour-long delay on US flight In a separate incident in the US, a 70-pound humanoid robot named Bebop caused an over one-hour delay on a Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland, California, to San Diego on April 30.

The robot, which was reportedly travelling for work, grabbed the attention of the crew and raised questions before departure.

The Dallas-based Elite Event Robotics team purchased a separate seat for the robot after its transport case was found to be too heavy for checked baggage. Before boarding, Bebop briefly entertained passengers, though concerns were raised once it was secured in its seat.

In a video shared on the company’s Instagram account, the four-foot-tall, 70-pound humanoid robot can be seen moving its arms back and forth in front of a crowd of onlookers.

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Key Takeaways Humanoid robots are increasingly being integrated into entertainment and promotional events.

Malfunctions can lead to unexpected and humorous situations, impacting public perception.

The rise of humanoid robots reflects broader trends in technology and responses to demographic challenges.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.