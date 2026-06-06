Humanoid robot kicks child during public demo in China, viral video sparks concern

A video from China showing a humanoid robot appearing to kick a young boy during a public demonstration has gone viral on social media, prompting discussions about the safety of increasingly sophisticated machines being showcased in public spaces.

The incident reportedly took place at a tourist attraction in Xinjiang, where visitors had gathered to watch a robotics exhibition featuring martial arts-inspired movements performed by a humanoid robot.

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What began as a futuristic display soon took an unexpected turn, with footage of the encounter attracting widespread attention online.

Robot Demonstration Draws Crowd According to the viral clip, dozens of spectators, including children and parents, had assembled around a demonstration area to watch the performance.

The machine involved was identified as the Unitree G1, a humanoid robot designed to perform a range of dynamic movements. During the showcase, the robot appeared dressed with a bright blue clown wig while carrying out a choreographed routine.

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Video footage shows the robot punching the air before executing a dramatic 360-degree spin as members of the crowd watched from close range.

Moment Captured On Camera The most talked-about part of the video occurs as the robot completes its rotation.

Footage appears to show the machine extending its leg during the movement and making contact with a young boy standing nearby. The child is then seen bending over and clutching his stomach before falling to the ground.

Several spectators appeared visibly surprised by the incident.

After the contact, the robot briefly lost balance and stumbled backwards before regaining stability and continuing its routine.

The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, where users debated whether the incident was the result of a technical error, a misjudged movement or a limitation in the demonstration setup.

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Questions Raised About Safety Although reports indicated that the child was not seriously injured, the footage has reignited conversations about safety protocols at events involving advanced robotics.

The Unitree G1 is capable of performing complex physical actions and dynamic motions. As a result, some viewers questioned whether sufficient distance had been maintained between the robot and spectators, particularly children.

Others noted that demonstrations involving machines capable of powerful movements may require stricter crowd-control measures.

Internet Speculates On Cause The exact reason behind the incident remains unclear.

Some social media users suggested the robot may have miscalculated its movement while executing the spin, causing the leg to extend farther than intended.

Others treated the moment more light-heartedly, joking that the machine looked as though it was attempting a professional wrestling-style move during the performance.

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The company behind the robot has not publicly commented on the cause of the incident in the footage.

Growing Focus On Human-Robot Interaction As humanoid robots become increasingly common at exhibitions, public demonstrations and commercial events, questions surrounding safety and human-machine interaction continue to attract attention.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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