Humanoid robots ran alongside humans in a Beijing half-marathon—and stole the show | Viral video

In a spectacle blending athleticism with advanced engineering, 21 humanoid robots lined up alongside thousands of runners at the Yizhuang half-marathon in Beijing on Saturday (April 19). For the first time, these machines raced the full 21-kilometre (13-mile) course alongside human participants.

Diverse designs on display The robots—designed by companies such as DroidUP and Noetix Robotics—came in all shapes and sizes. Some were less than 120 cm (3.9 ft) tall, while others towered at 1.8 meters (5.9 ft). Their appearance varied just as widely.

Marathon or Motorsport? Despite the marathon setting, Beijing officials compared the event more to a race car competition, given the engineering precision, battery management, and need for navigation support.

Each robot was trailed by human trainers, some of whom physically supported their machine mid-race. One bot wore running shoes, another boxing gloves, and one sported a red headband boldly declaring "Bound to Win" in Chinese.

A winner emerges: Tiangong Ultra Leading the robotic pack was Tiangong Ultra, built by the Beijing Innovation Center of Human Robotics, crossing the finish line in 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The male champion of the race completed it in 1 hour and 2 minutes.

The center is 43% owned by state enterprises, with the rest split between Xiaomi's robotics arm and UBTech, two major players in China's humanoid tech scene.

“I don’t want to boast, but I think no other robotics firms in the West have matched Tiangong’s sporting achievements,” said Tang Jian, CTO of the center. He credited the robot’s long legs and a custom algorithm for its human-like gait.

Tiangong Ultra required only three battery swaps during the entire race.

Not all smooth running While some robots finished strong, others struggled from the start. One bot fell at the starting line, lying flat for several minutes before managing to rise. Another veered off course within seconds, crashing into a railing—knocking over its human operator in the process.

Still, the overall performance marked a major step forward for China’s humanoid robotics field.

Robots as future colleagues The event is part of China’s push to develop frontier industries such as humanoid robotics, seen as key to future economic growth.

“A focus going forward for us will be industrial applications for humanoid robots,” Tang said. “So they can truly enter factories, business scenarios, and finally households.”

From tracks to tasks Though the sight of robots running in a marathon may seem whimsical, the implications are serious. The technology on display hints at a future where robots don’t just race—but work, serve, and live alongside humans.