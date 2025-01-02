Humans of Bombay founder and CEO Karishma Mehta announced her plans to sell luxury leather items as she seeks a cruelty-free way of life.

Mehta announced her decision in an Instagram post. She started by describing how girls are conditioned to dream of luxury goods such as “dream bag,” “dream closet” or “dream shoes.”

"As little girls growing up, we’re conditioned to look at glossy magazines filled with beautiful images of the ideal-looking woman. As we grow older, we start circling our “dream bag” and “dream shoes” and dream of the walk-in closet like in Princess Diaries. It’s great to dream- I’m the flag bearer of dreaming big, working hard and smashing every goal to get there," Mehta wrote on X.

She questioned that, being a vegetarian, if she does not consume meat, then how can she own luxury goods made out of animal skin?

Also Read | Gucci has problems. The biggest may be a safe new look

“As a vegetarian, I won’t eat meat because it doesn’t sit right with me to consume a living being. How then can it sit well with me to partake in a market that prides itself on being “luxury” by levying their premium-ness on the quality of animal being skinned? It doesn’t,” Mehta wrote.

She shared a few pictures along with the post. The pictures showed her Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Yves Saint Lauren (YSL) collection and Fendi bags and shoes.

Also Read | The latest brag in fashion? A secondhand luxury bag

The founder of Humans of Bombay (HOB) has promised to stop buying any leather goods and will sell all the leather goods she owns.

"As I have arrived at the decision to not only stop the purchase of leather of any kind, it guts to me use the leather that I may have already purchased. In the weeks to come, I will begin a sale of all my leather items- the proceeds of which will go towards animal welfare NGOs," she added.