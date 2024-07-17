’Humko puchna chahiye…’: Ashneer Grover stunned by BITS Goa dropout’s claim of earning ₹35 lakh per month

Ishan Sharma, a 22-year-old Bengaluru native who left BITS Pilani, gained attention recently for hosting a podcast featuring Ashneer Grover, Asish Mohapatra, Sarthak Ahuja, and Sanjeev Bikhchandani.

During the podcast, Ishan disclosed earning ₹35 lakh last month, expressing concerns about this achievement. Ashneer Grover's response to Ishan's statement was notably humorous and drew considerable interest.

During their interaction, Ishan Sharma remarked the ₹35 lakhs per month was a small amount, considering he wished to ‘go outside and do business’.

Ashneer Grover, Asish Mohapatra, and Sanjeev Bikhchandani expressed surprise and disbelief upon hearing Ishan Sharma's claim of earning a substantial amount in just one month during their podcast.

To this Ashneer Grover had the most hilarious reaction.

Ashneer Grover said, “Tu yahan baithna chahiye, humko puchna chahiye (You should sit at our places, and we should be questioning you.)”

SEE THE VIDEO HERE

Shocking Reaction of Ashneer Grover and Sanjeev Bikchandani After Knowing Ishaan Makes Over ₹35 Lakhs a Month



This is Excellent, Commendable at His Age pic.twitter.com/BCmO60Vgl9 — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) July 17, 2024

Later in the podcast, Ashneer Grover disclosed that he earned nothing at the age of 22, contrasting sharply with Ishan Sharma's reported earnings. Meanwhile, Asish Mohapatra mentioned his monthly income of ₹35,000, while Sarthak Ahuja and Sanjeev Bikhchandani revealed their earnings of ₹5,000 and ₹1,500 per month, respectively.

Following the video's viral spread, it garnered over 80,000 views and received numerous likes and comments, reflecting widespread interest in the discussion.

How Netizens reacted? One X user commented, “It's good that he is making 35LPM. But as soon as he becomes famous for this, it'll create a FOMO moment for any college student at this stage. Even though I'm 23 and not earning a penny, I am dependent on my dad, but I'm working on something that'll match the earnings of the same guy at that age.”

Another X user, Pulkit Agarwal said, "Did he just say ₹35 lakhs/month 'a small money'?

"He’s one of the most hardworking people I know," commented X user Sejal Sud.