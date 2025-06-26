'Hundreds will fall to death': Viral video shows huge crowd at Harihar Fort in Maharashtra, netizens warn of ‘stampede’

People flocking to Harihar Fort in Maharashtra -- known as one of the most dangerous trekking sites in India, with its rock-cut staircase making the expedition more arduous - have raised serious safety concerns, with netizens warning of a "stampede-like" situation at the fort site.

A video shared by X user Woke Eminent shows a massive crowd thronging the path, which sits at an altitude of 3,676 feet. The clip shows visitors climbing the perilous 200-foot stone steps, angled at a steep 60–70 degrees, seemingly unfazed by the narrow space and the risk of falling.

Some were seen standing or sitting at the edge, with very little room to move. There is minimal space between climbers, making the situation appear hazardous.

"Another major incident waiting to happen? Harihar Fort weekend crowd surge is a death trap!! This needs to be stopped or moderated, else one minor stampede or someone losing balance and it will have a cascading effect — hundreds will fall to their death," the caption of the video reads.

Another user questioned how the situation was allowed to escalate, writing: “The Forest Department in Nashik controls it and even charges a fee. They had set a 300-visitors-per-day limit, but that wasn’t enforced. Now, after last week's video went viral, they've reportedly restricted tourist entry — but what action has been taken against officials who failed to act?”

Some blamed tourists for ignoring obvious dangers. One wrote: “I was recently in Bali at Kelingking Beach — similar terrain, crowded too. Authorities can’t intervene everywhere. People need to use common sense and avoid dangerous situations on their own. Expecting the government to guardrail every risk will only make us dumber.”

Another added: “Hidden gems should stay hidden. This is what happens when they go viral. I urge people not to share locations of sensitive spots like this.”

A third user warned of a “stampede-like situation”.

Harihar Fort, nestled in Nashik, offers a short yet intensely steep trek. The fort is famous for its dramatic 200-foot stone steps carved into the rock, rising at a sharp 60–70-degree angle. Both thrilling and intimidating, the climb isn’t for the faint-hearted — but those who brave it are rewarded with stunning panoramic views from the summit.