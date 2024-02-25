 February Full Moon: 'Snow Moon' and 'Hunger Moon' Show | See these 15 stunning images | Mint
BackBack

February Full Moon: 'Snow Moon' and 'Hunger Moon' Show | See these 15 stunning images

 Livemint

Skywatchers can enjoy the special treat of the February full moon, known as the Snow Moon or Hunger Moon, which will appear slightly smaller than usual due to its position in orbit. The nicknames reflect the heavy snowfall and scarcity of food resources during harsh winter months.

A plane passes in front of the full moon seen from Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP)Premium
A plane passes in front of the full moon seen from Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP)

Tonight, skywatchers get a special treat! The February full moon, also known as the "Snow Moon" or "Hunger Moon," rises in the evening. But there's more to this lunar spectacle than meets the eye.

This full moon, occurring on February 24th, 2024, has an additional title: micromoon. This means it appears slightly smaller than usual due to its position in its orbit around Earth.

The nickname "Snow Moon" dates back to Native American tribes and reflects the heavy snowfall often associated with February in the northeastern US. The "Hunger Moon" moniker further emphasizes the challenges faced during these harsh winter months, when food resources were scarce.

So, bundle up and step outside tonight to witness this celestial display! The full moon will be visible throughout the night, offering a magnificent sight in the sky.

 

A plane passes in front of the full moon seen from Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
View Full Image
A plane passes in front of the full moon seen from Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP)
A full moon rises behind the Camlica mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
View Full Image
A full moon rises behind the Camlica mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) (AP)
A boy spins LED lights to celebrate the first full moon of the Lunar New Year in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. According to the lunar calendar, the first full moon falls on Feb. 24 this year. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
View Full Image
A boy spins LED lights to celebrate the first full moon of the Lunar New Year in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. According to the lunar calendar, the first full moon falls on Feb. 24 this year. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (AP)
South Korean traditional band members perform near the burning Daljips, a wooden hut built on top of a hill, to celebrate the first full moon of the Lunar New Year in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. According to the lunar calendar, the first full moon falls on Feb. 24 this year. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
View Full Image
South Korean traditional band members perform near the burning Daljips, a wooden hut built on top of a hill, to celebrate the first full moon of the Lunar New Year in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. According to the lunar calendar, the first full moon falls on Feb. 24 this year. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (AP)
A full moon rises behind the Camlica mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
View Full Image
A full moon rises behind the Camlica mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) (AP)
The Marc' Aurelio equestrian statue in Campidoglio Square at the city hall Campidoglio (the Capitoline hill) is silhouetted against the full moon in Rome, Italy, February 24, 2024. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
View Full Image
The Marc' Aurelio equestrian statue in Campidoglio Square at the city hall Campidoglio (the Capitoline hill) is silhouetted against the full moon in Rome, Italy, February 24, 2024. REUTERS/Remo Casilli (REUTERS)
The full moon rises over a cross on the Church of St John the Baptist in Skopje on February 24, 2024. (Photo by Robert ATANASOVSKI / AFP)
View Full Image
The full moon rises over a cross on the Church of St John the Baptist in Skopje on February 24, 2024. (Photo by Robert ATANASOVSKI / AFP) (AFP)
A full moon rises over a tower of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (AP/PTI)(AP02_02_2024_000009B)
View Full Image
A full moon rises over a tower of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (AP/PTI)(AP02_02_2024_000009B) (AP)
The full moon rises as people wait to meet US Republican Presidential hopeful and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley at a campaign stop in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, on February 23, 2024. The South Carolina Republican Presidential Primary is scheduled for February 24, 2024. (Photo by Julia Nikhinson / AFP)
View Full Image
The full moon rises as people wait to meet US Republican Presidential hopeful and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley at a campaign stop in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, on February 23, 2024. The South Carolina Republican Presidential Primary is scheduled for February 24, 2024. (Photo by Julia Nikhinson / AFP) (AFP)
A view of the full moon behind a pedestrian traffic light during dawn in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2024. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
View Full Image
A view of the full moon behind a pedestrian traffic light during dawn in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2024. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (REUTERS)
A crow is silhouetted against the full moon near Kosovo�s capital of Pristina on February 22, 2024. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)
View Full Image
A crow is silhouetted against the full moon near Kosovo�s capital of Pristina on February 22, 2024. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP) (AFP)
A view of the full moon is seen from the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony commemorating Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province outside Bangkok, Thailand, February 24, 2024. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
View Full Image
A view of the full moon is seen from the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony commemorating Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province outside Bangkok, Thailand, February 24, 2024. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha (REUTERS)
A view shows a full moon known as wolf moon over Permet, Albania, January 26, 2024. REUTERS/Florion Goga
View Full Image
A view shows a full moon known as wolf moon over Permet, Albania, January 26, 2024. REUTERS/Florion Goga (REUTERS)

Published: 25 Feb 2024, 07:33 AM IST
