Tonight, skywatchers get a special treat! The February full moon, also known as the "Snow Moon" or "Hunger Moon," rises in the evening. But there's more to this lunar spectacle than meets the eye.
This full moon, occurring on February 24th, 2024, has an additional title: micromoon. This means it appears slightly smaller than usual due to its position in its orbit around Earth.
The nickname "Snow Moon" dates back to Native American tribes and reflects the heavy snowfall often associated with February in the northeastern US. The "Hunger Moon" moniker further emphasizes the challenges faced during these harsh winter months, when food resources were scarce.
So, bundle up and step outside tonight to witness this celestial display! The full moon will be visible throughout the night, offering a magnificent sight in the sky.
