Hurricane Lorena threatens Baja California with floods as Kiko intensifies in Pacific

Hurricane Lorena has formed off Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, prompting a tropical storm warning for parts of the region, US forecasters said on Wednesday. According to an Associated Press report, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm is expected to gain strength over the next 24 hours. Some areas could see up to 15 inches of rain.

The agency warned of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides in higher terrain. “Residents should monitor the progress of the storm closely,” the center said.

As of Wednesday, Lorena was about 120 miles south-southwest of Mexico’s Cabo San Lucas. The storm was moving northwest at 14 mph, with winds of 75 mph. Lorena’s path remains uncertain - It could either make landfall on the peninsula or drift over cooler waters in the Pacific.

Residents urged to prepare Authorities in southwestern Mexico and along Baja California are keeping a close eye. No mandatory evacuations have been ordered, but people are being advised to secure homes, check drainage, and stay alert. Emergency teams are on standby, reports AP.

Forecasters said Lorena is likely to weaken to a tropical storm by Friday. Still, conditions could change fast, so locals are being urged to watch updates constantly.

Hurricane Kiko lingers over open Pacific At the same time, Hurricane Kiko remains a Category 2 storm over the Pacific. With winds reaching 105 mph, it is roughly 1,700 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii. No watches or warnings are in effect.

Kiko is expected to strengthen and could reach major hurricane status by Wednesday. Hawaii and other nearby territories are not under any immediate threat, officials said.

As per AP, with two hurricanes active in the Pacific, forecasters are keeping close tabs. The next few days will be critical for residents along Baja California and southwestern Mexico.

FAQs Where is Hurricane Lorena right now? Lorena was located about 105 miles off Cabo San Lucas on Wednesday.

What category is Hurricane Lorena? It is currently a Category 1 storm with winds near 75 mph.

How much rain could Baja California get? Up to 15 inches of rainfall is possible in some areas through Friday.

Is Hurricane Kiko threatening land? No, Kiko is over open waters in the Pacific and poses no land hazards.