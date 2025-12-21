‘Hurt and disappointed’ David, Victoria Beckham unfollow Brooklyn on Instagram as family rift gets more tense

The Beckham family’s Instagram activity has taken an unexpected turn. Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, 26, no longer follows his parents on the platform. David and Victoria Beckham have also stopped following him, according to PEOPLE.

They also do not follow their daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham. She does not follow them either.

This shift has drawn attention because David and Victoria still follow their other sons, Romeo and Cruz. Their youngest, Harper, is 14 years old. He does not use Instagram.

Brooklyn has also unfollowed Romeo and Cruz. They, too, have stopped following him. The same pattern appears on Nicola’s account.

None of the involved family members or their representatives has commented so far. Many people online see the sudden unfollowing as a sign of tension.

This comes at a time when the family is already facing a rough period. The silence from all sides has only added to curiosity about what may be happening behind the scenes.

Brooklyn's marriage to Nicola Brooklyn married Nicola in a grand ceremony in Palm Beach in 2022. It should have been a simple celebration. Yet, the wedding became the starting point of a long rumour cycle around a rift with the Beckham family.

Trouble first grew when Nicola chose not to wear a dress designed by Victoria even though that was the initial plan. Some insiders insisted the tension was real. Others said the story was stretched.

One source told PEOPLE that Victoria ‘hijacked’ a dance the couple had planned for themselves to a song performed by Marc Anthony as a wedding gift. The switch upset people close to the newlyweds.

The situation escalated in May when David hosted his 50th birthday bash in London. Victoria, Romeo, Cruz and Harper were there. Nicola and Brooklyn skipped it.

They stayed away due to Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnball, who was once linked to Brooklyn. However, some sources claim the two never dated.

David and Victoria Beckham ‘hurt and disappointed’ "Every time they finally have a happy moment, it all falls apart again. They've tried to make peace," an insider told the publication.

"Brooklyn feels torn. It’s his family and blood, but he’s always had a complicated relationship with his dad. A lot of their relationship has felt like 'business,' " the source said.