Hurun India spotlight: Meet Mrunal Panchal, 26-year-old influencer founder with 5.5 million Instagram followers

Candere and Hurun India on Wednesday released a list of women leaders and wealth creators who are significantly impacting key sectors of the Indian economy.

The list includes outstanding women in different categories such as professionals, first-generation wealth creators, next-generation leaders, investors, philanthropists, young women leaders, artists, most followed influencer founders, and most followed celebrity investors.

“The 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List celebrates India’s youngest women making waves across diverse fields. Leading the pack is 26-year-old Mrunal Panchal, the youngest honouree, whose inclusion underscores a bold truth: age is no barrier to impact,” the company said in a statement.

Who is Mrunal Panchal? Mrunal Panchal is a beauty content creator turned entrepreneur. She is the founder of a start-up, Mrucha Beauty.

With over 5.5 million followers on Instagram, Mrunal tops Candere and Hurun India’s list of leading women influencer founders.

From viral makeup reels to beauty entrepreneurship, Mrunal Panchal, popularly known as Mrunu, has seamlessly blended content with commerce.

In November 2024, she launched Mrucha Beauty, a brand rooted in bold individuality and inclusivity.

With millions of social media followers and ₹2 crore in sales within five months, her shift from influencer to founder has been trailblazing.

Mrucha’s vivid lipsticks resonate with Gen Z, celebrating self-expression and diversity.

More than just cosmetics, Mrucha is a creative community. Mrunal's journey proves that passion with purpose can redefine the beauty industry.

Sanjay Raghuraman, Managing Director of Candere, said: “At Candere, we celebrate the spirit of today’s woman — self-made, driven, and defining success on her own terms. Our association with the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List is a tribute to women who are reshaping India’s economic and cultural narrative with purpose and perseverance. Just as our jewellery is designed to empower women in their everyday lives — balancing ambition with elegance — this initiative honours those who lead with resilience, creativity and impact. It’s a celebration of substance, style, and strength.”

