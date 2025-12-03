Husband chases wife’s Lyft ride — dramatic escape attempt caught on video

A Lyft driver in the US is being hailed as a hero after dramatic dashcam footage showed her helping a woman escape an alleged domestic violence attack in Vancouver, Washington.

According to police, the woman was heading home from work around 5am on 15 November when her husband tracked them down and rammed his vehicle into the rideshare car at least four times. The repeated collisions shattered the rear windshield and nearly sent the car plunging down a 20-foot embankment, WBAL TV reported.

In the video, both women can be heard screaming as the suspect continued to pursue them. Despite the terrifying situation, the driver managed to take control and sped towards a nearby police station for safety.

The driver was injured and later taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not disclose whether the passenger suffered any physical injuries.

Authorities praised the driver’s “incredible courage and quick thinking”, saying her actions likely prevented a far worse outcome. The incident is being investigated as a domestic violence case.

The suspect — identified by police as the woman’s husband — is currently on the run. His name has not yet been released as officers continue to work with local agencies to locate him and ensure the victim’s safety.

Internet reacts The internet hailed the Lyft driver as the hero and even offered help.

“The driver is a hero. We need to, as a community, reward and acknowledge her accordingly. How can we do that? I’m not creative but happy to help however I can,” a user wrote on Facebook.

“This ride share driver is a hero. How scary and yet, they focused on getting to safety. So glad they are ok,” another user commented.

The third user wrote, “Kudos to the driver!! What an intense situation, and I'm really glad they were able to get to safety!”