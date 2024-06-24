Hyderabad man gets bugs in chicken biryani ordered from Zakir Khan’s restaurant, netizens react

  • A man discovered bugs inside chicken pieces in a biryani which he ordered from a restaurant in Hyderabad's Mehfil Biryani via Swiggy.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated06:22 PM IST
Man discovered bugs inside chicken pieces in a biryani.
Man discovered bugs inside chicken pieces in a biryani. (X/@Karlmarx__07)

Dead rats, insects, worms, and now bugs—these are the things that people are finding in their ordered food, whether while travelling or sitting at home.

In a recent case, a man discovered bugs inside chicken pieces in a biryani, which he ordered from a restaurant in Hyderabad via Swiggy.

The man, who identified himself as Sai Teja, posted pictures of the contaminated biryani from Mehfil Biryani in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally on his social media handle X.

Also Read | Dead rat found in chicken dish at Mumbai restaurant, manager and cooks arrested

Teja even stated that after reporting the incident to Swiggy, he received a response from the online food aggregator offering a 64 refund for the affected items out of a total bill of 318.

Swiggy in its reply had said, “We regret that your order did not meet expectations; packaging is managed solely by the restaurant.”

Apart from tagging Swiggy, Teja also tagged @cfs_telangana for intervention as he was dissatisfied with the restaurant.

He wrote, “Avoid ordering from Mehfil Kukatpally.”

Teja even tried to lodge a complaint through the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) website, but he faced an obstacle, stating, “Despite entering all necessary information, the system prompts me to fill in additional details.”

 

Also Read | Hyderabad’s top eateries found unhygienic; stale food seized: Report

Meanwhile, Mehfil Biryani is owned by famous stand-up comedian Zakir Khan.

Teja's tweet has garnered 771.9K views and people have commented on it.

Here are few reactions:

One wrote, "Same issue I have ordered a Paneer Biryani in mehfil, Nizampet Kukatpally I got a bone in it."

Another commented, "I used to devour mehfils biryani (Near JNTU) and I used to eat this almost everyday during my stay in hyderabad. I didnt know they would do this."

Also Read | Are insects the food of the future?

Third wrote, "That Shop should be closed permanently."

Someone commented, "What would happen if there is no social media?Both swiggy and hotel will just ignore the complaint and start delivering the buggy food to next customers! Atleast social media in someways helpful in letting the others know what’s happening around us!"

“I faced the same issue and even found sharp plastic in the food. Swiggy seems focused solely on business with vendors,” wrote a user.

