Hyderabad man invests ₹25,000 each for driver, housekeeper after finding they lack pension: ‘I’ll contribute every year'

A man identified as Naresh has shared how he made a ₹25,000 investment each for his driver and cook/housekeeper after realising that they did not have access to a pension or provident fund.

In a post on X, Naresh, who described himself as an advocate for road safety and defensive driving, said he wanted to make a small start towards providing the two employees with greater financial support for their later years.

Advertisement

Also Read | Trump Shared Concerns Over Weak Yen With Japan’s Takaichi

“I realised my two employees, my Driver and my cook/maid/housekeeper don’t have any pension /provident fund,” he wrote.

He said he subsequently opened Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) accounts with an investment of ₹25,000 for each employee.

“So I made a small beginning by opening a Kisan Vikas Patra for ₹25,000 for each which will double in 10 years,” he said.

“I’m thinking I’ll contribute this same amount once every year.”

Advertisement

Man plans annual investment for employees Naresh said the investment was intended to build a financial cushion for his driver and cook/housekeeper over time.

Kisan Vikas Patra is a government-backed small-savings instrument in which the investment grows over a predetermined period. Naresh said in his post that the ₹25,000 investments would double in 10 years and that he was considering making the same contribution every year.

He also encouraged other employers to consider putting aside money for employees who have worked with them over the long term.

“If you got some loyal employees, think about a small investment for their retirement. Even 10,000 is a start,” Naresh wrote.

“It will give them some financial support in their old age.”

Social media reacts to investment for domestic workers The post prompted users on X to share their own experiences of supporting employees and domestic workers financially.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “My dad did this for his Munshi ji for more then 25 yrs buying ₹1000 NSC every month in his name till my dad passed away in 2021. Nice initiative, keep it up.”

Another user wrote, "My father, an Army officer, and my mother built a pucca house for our help. They did it quietly, without ever publicising it. I came to know about it much later in life. I’m proud of their generosity and the dignity with which they helped without telling anyone."

Another user highlighted the role of government-backed retirement schemes, writing, "Very good initiative. But action should be taken by Govt as well, they had started APY and people are using it but need to increase the amount."

Advertisement

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.