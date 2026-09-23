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Hyderabad man irked by struggles of Indian passport, claims zero advantage despite paying ₹1 cr tax: ‘Can’t go anywhere’

A businessman has called the Indian passport ‘useless’ on X and laid down pointers behind his thought. He also talked about how useful a US visa can be for holders.

Sneha Biswas
Updated23 Sep 2026, 06:17 PM IST
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Images for representative purposes only.
Images for representative purposes only.(Pexel)
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A Hyderabad-based man has slammed the Indian passport, alleging no advantage while travelling abroad. He said that having an Indian passport gives no benefits despite paying up to 1 crore in tax every year. He called it “absolutely useless”.

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Hyderabad businessman calls Indian passport useless

The post was shared on X by entrepreneur Jitender Emmani. "Our Passport is absolutely useless," he wrote.

Emmani shared that his passport restricts him from travelling to most countries without a visa and extensive paperwork. He added that most Indians chase other passports to avoid the issues.

"Can’t go anywhere good without waiting for days for the Visa or submitting a thousand pages. No wonder so many Indians are chasing other passports," he added.

Why US visa can be beneficial

Emmani, who is the founder of Cozy Farms, said that having a United States visa stamp on an Indian passport makes it easier for holders to travel. However, securing a visa stamp from the States itself can be challenging.

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"A valid US visa is the shortcut many use. Why do we need a US stamp to let an Indian Passport let in anywhere," he added.

The man further shared how high taxation in India comes with no benefits, even in terms of travel. He said that he pays somewhere between 75 lakh to 1 crore directly or indirectly as tax in a year.

Also Read | Passport validity for children under 15: New rules, revised fees explained

"I pay almost 75L - 1 Cr in taxes directly and Indirectly a year and have zero advantages both locally or internationally. We need to start fixing our country’s situation and stop blaming the past for few more decades," he concluded.

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Internet reacts

His post has now gone viral across social media, gaining mixed reviews.

"For the first time someone echoed my anguish deep down like an inner battle. God knows how much I paid as taxes and yet the services I get are pissport. My passport is a disgrace on my achievements (sic)," commented someone who agreed with the post.

Another pointed out, "I don't see it changing in the near future. Especially Schengen visa, and even US visa has gotten very stringent too."

A different one argued, "Not everything is available every where. May be you can get strong passport but not opportunity to pay 1cr plus tax. Will you trade off? Many would prefer to even have passport if gets opportunity to pay tax 1cr plus (sic)."

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Disclaimer: This article is based on social media generated content and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. Live Mint couldn't independently verify its claim and doesn't endorse them.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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