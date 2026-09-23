Hyderabad man irked by struggles of Indian passport, claims zero advantage despite paying ₹1 cr tax: ‘Can’t go anywhere’

A Hyderabad-based man has slammed the Indian passport, alleging no advantage while travelling abroad. He said that having an Indian passport gives no benefits despite paying up to ₹1 crore in tax every year. He called it “absolutely useless”.

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Hyderabad businessman calls Indian passport useless The post was shared on X by entrepreneur Jitender Emmani. "Our Passport is absolutely useless," he wrote.

Emmani shared that his passport restricts him from travelling to most countries without a visa and extensive paperwork. He added that most Indians chase other passports to avoid the issues.

"Can’t go anywhere good without waiting for days for the Visa or submitting a thousand pages. No wonder so many Indians are chasing other passports," he added.

Why US visa can be beneficial Emmani, who is the founder of Cozy Farms, said that having a United States visa stamp on an Indian passport makes it easier for holders to travel. However, securing a visa stamp from the States itself can be challenging.

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"A valid US visa is the shortcut many use. Why do we need a US stamp to let an Indian Passport let in anywhere," he added.

The man further shared how high taxation in India comes with no benefits, even in terms of travel. He said that he pays somewhere between ₹75 lakh to 1 crore directly or indirectly as tax in a year.

"I pay almost 75L - 1 Cr in taxes directly and Indirectly a year and have zero advantages both locally or internationally. We need to start fixing our country’s situation and stop blaming the past for few more decades," he concluded.

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Internet reacts His post has now gone viral across social media, gaining mixed reviews.

"For the first time someone echoed my anguish deep down like an inner battle. God knows how much I paid as taxes and yet the services I get are pissport. My passport is a disgrace on my achievements (sic)," commented someone who agreed with the post.

Another pointed out, "I don't see it changing in the near future. Especially Schengen visa, and even US visa has gotten very stringent too."

A different one argued, "Not everything is available every where. May be you can get strong passport but not opportunity to pay 1cr plus tax. Will you trade off? Many would prefer to even have passport if gets opportunity to pay tax 1cr plus (sic)."

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Disclaimer: This article is based on social media generated content and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. Live Mint couldn't independently verify its claim and doesn't endorse them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Hyderabad man irked by struggles of Indian passport, claims zero advantage despite paying ₹1 cr tax: ‘Can’t go anywhere’