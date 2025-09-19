Zomato, Swiggy riders turn heroes in Hyderabad, save ‘hundreds’ from stormwater; post on X goes viral

Heavy rain in Hyderabad caused waterlogging and traffic issues. Delivery agents from Zomato and Swiggy helped rescue individuals from floodwaters, garnering appreciation on social media. 

Kanishka Singharia
Published19 Sep 2025, 08:50 AM IST
Representative image.
Heavy rain battered Hyderabad for the second consecutive day, leaving the city reeling with rain-related problems like waterlogging, traffic snarls, and flash floods. Amid this, a man took to X to recall his experience with Zomato and Swiggy delivery agents who turned into helping hands for many being swept away in a waterlogged street.

How Did Delivery Agents Turn into Rescuers?

“Hey Zomato, Swiggy, just wanted to share that your riders not only delivered food during this deluge, but also saved me and my bike from being swept away in the stormwater. They did the same for hundreds of people like me trying to reach home at midnight in Hyderabad.”

The user, who goes by the name Sumit Jha on X, shared a video showing Swiggy and Zomato delivery staff pulling a bike to safety while wading through waist-deep water.

How Did Social Media React?

An individual said, “I'm glad you're safe. Thanks to great human beings who helped you.” Another added, “How can people order food online in such situations? How will the delivery boy drive in such flood situations?”

A third commented, “Thanks for sharing. It would be wise to train cab drivers and food delivery boys to handle disasters like this.” A fourth wrote, “They deserve appreciation for helping during a time of need.”

Which Areas Were Worst Affected?

Incessant rainfall left major roads — Bahadurpura, Malakpet, Goshamahal, and Nampally — inundated, with water also entering residential colonies.

What Did Traffic Police Say?

The Hyderabad Traffic Police announced in a recent tweet that officers, working with the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency, “worked tirelessly today to manage waterlogging and ensure smooth traffic flow across the city after heavy rainfall.”

