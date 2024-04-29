Social media users criticize Cadbury's ‘degraded’ quality, suggest filing complaints, and raise questions about why people still buy Cadbury chocolates.

A resident of Hyderabad discovered fungus on a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bar before its expiry date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, user goooofboll shared images of the contaminated chocolate, showing white fungus and a gaping hole at the back, and wrote, “The manufacturing of these dairy milk is January 2024, expiry is best before 12 months from manufacture. Found them like this when I opened it. Look into this @DairyMilkIn."

Many users suggested filing a complaint with the consumer protection court, while others criticized the "degraded" quality of the chocolate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user, Abhinav Shrivastava, wrote, “Why do people still buy and eat Cadbury chocolates, especially dairy milk in India? These are the worst chocolates with poor quality and poor taste made for the Indian market."

A user, Yatin Khurana, said, “They are selling foul foods because they know our authorities won't take any action. And if you criticise the government, then they will take action against you." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user, Abinash Samal, humorously wrote, “Cadbury Silk just got real."

Interestingly, the chocolate was manufactured in January 2024 and was already 12 months past its expiry date.

Meanwhile, Cadbury, acknowledging the complaint, said, “Hi, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) endeavours to maintain the highest quality standards, and we regret to note that you have had an unpleasant experience."

Earlier in February, the Telangana State Food Laboratory discovered white worms and webs in two Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates submitted for testing by a consumer. The laboratory report indicated that the chocolates were “unsafe for consumption".

In a post on X, Robin Zaccheus, a social activist tagged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, stated that it was high time FMCG companies were held accountable and penalized for supplying unsafe food, especially products frequently consumed by children.

“The sample contains white worms and webs and hence is considered unsafe under Section 3 (zz) (iii) (ix) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006," the report by the laboratory said.

