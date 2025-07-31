Hyderabad school’s Nursery fee of ₹2.5 lakh sparks outrage online: ‘ABCD at ₹21,000 a month?’

A private school’s fee structure in Hyderabad has caught the internet’s attention, sparking a widespread debate on affordability and transparency in India’s private education sector. A photo shared by X user Anuradha Tiwari, founder of the Dharma Party of India, shows the annual nursery fee listed at a staggering ₹2.51 lakh.

Advertisement

Along with the picture, Tiwari wrote, “Now, learning ABCD will cost you ₹21,000 per month. What are these schools even teaching to justify such a ridiculously high fee?”

According to the detailed fee structure, pre-primary I and II are priced at ₹2.42 lakh annually, while fees for Classes 1 and 2 rise to ₹2.91 lakh per year.

Advertisement

‘Education or exploitation?’ asks netizens The post triggered strong reactions online. While some users criticised the soaring cost of early education, others called for urgent regulation in the sector.

Also Read | Monsoon session of Delhi Assembly begins from August 4—here's what to expect

“This entire process has become a sort of scam. Certain things need to be regulated effectively,” one user wrote.

Another added, “If one cannot afford the fees, don’t send your kids to such schools. Simple.”

Others pointed to a deeper issue: the widening gap between board exam standards, competitive exam demands, and the booming private coaching ecosystem that often pushes parents toward high-fee institutions.

“These are schools where the elites would send their children to seclude them from the 95% of Indians. That's the premium you pay to bring up your kids in an elite bubble, just like the private schools in US or other countries. India used to have a few for a long time Doon school, the convents in Darjeeling or other secluded hilly regions with boarding options,” the third user wrote.

Advertisement

Nasr School, reportedly the institution in question, has not issued a response to the criticism at the time of publishing.

Meanwhile, CoinSwitch and Lemonn co-founder Ashish Singhal recently highlighted similar concerns in a LinkedIn post. Citing a report, he said school fees for primary classes are increasing at a rate of 10–30% per year, far outpacing middle-class income growth.