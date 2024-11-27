Hyderabad streets covered with blood-like red liquid, residents panic

Residents of Venkatadri Nagar, Hyderabad, are in a state of alarm as blood-like red liquid floods their streets, causing breathing difficulties and raising concerns over industrial waste management. The incident highlights ongoing issues with pollution and illegal dumping in the area, prompting calls for stricter regulations.

Updated27 Nov 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Several videos of the ’blood-covered’ roads also went viral on social media.

Hyderabad streets witnessed a horrifying spectacle when blood-like red water flooded the roads of Venkatadri Nagar.

Located near the Jeedimetla Industrial Estate, this Hyderabad locality reported flooding in the streets due to a red liquid gushing out of a manhole, making it seem like the roads were covered in blood.

According to media reports, the foul stench of the liquid caused breathing difficulties for the residents.

Several videos of the "blood-covered" roads also went viral on social media.

Residents claim lack of monitoring

According to a resident, K Lakshman, the incident shows the area's lack of monitoring of industrial waste disposal.

"Pollution Control Board or GHMC has to initiate stringent measures against dumping this wastage in the street. There has to be a proper supervision of waste management in the vicinity," he told the Times of India (TOI).

Many residents also claimed that the illegal disposal of expired paint into the sewer system led to the incident. Nonetheless, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has refuted these allegations.

Here's what the authorities said:

"There have been no prior reports of such coloured water flowing from the local sewer network. This suggests that the chemical wastage was likely dumped directly onto the streets," a water board official from the Quthbullapur division told the TOI report.

According to reports, locals have claimed that industries previously dumped waste in the already polluted river in the area and have reportedly appealed to the government to check the illegal dumping.

New York witnessed similar incident

In 2023, residents of New York were surprised to witness green slime seeping onto the streets from the sewers. It was reported to be tracing dye, commonly utilized to detect leaks in areas with low visibility, such as underground pipes or sewers.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 10:16 AM IST
      Popular in News

