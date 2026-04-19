Hyderabad woman says ‘My 9–5 didn’t trap me… it gave me freedom’; internet praises her ‘honesty’

At a time when social media often celebrates risk-taking and leaving stable jobs, a woman from Hyderabad has shared a different view on success and work.

Akanksha Rai spoke about her experience in an Instagram video, explaining why she values her 9-to-5 job. As the eldest daughter in a middle-class family, she said earning a monthly salary brought her independence and eased financial pressure at home.

She captioned the post, “My 9–5 didn’t trap me… it gave me freedom. As an elder daughter from a middle-class family, this job is more than a paycheck, it’s security, support, and self-respect. Not everyone is building an empire. Some of us are building a life.”

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In the video, she said, “I don't know who needs to hear this, but as an elder daughter from a middle-class family, I'll never look down on a 9-to-5, because for me, it was never just a job. It was the first time I could ease a little pressure at my place. The first time I did not have to think twice before spending on something I liked. The first time I felt like I could stand on my own feet.”

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Her comments reflect a common reality in many families, where elder children often take on responsibilities early and contribute to household expenses. She said such individuals do not only dream for themselves, but also carry the concerns and expectations of their siblings.

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According to her, a salary represents more than income — it brings security, relief and dignity.

She also spoke about the growing online trend that encourages people to leave their jobs and follow their passion. “I know the internet loves to say 'Quit your 9-to-5, chase your passion,' but for people like us, it's not always that simple, and honestly, not everyone wants to leave,” she said.

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For many viewers, this statement highlighted the gap between online advice and real-life responsibilities, where taking financial risks is not always possible.

Video strikes a chord online She further added, “Some of us find comfort in stability, in knowing we can support our home, take care of responsibilities, and still hold on to our little dreams on the side. Not all of us are trying to build something huge, some of us are just trying to build a stable, peaceful life, and that matters just as much."

The video received strong support online, with many users saying they related to her message. One user wrote, “You spoke my heart lady,” while others praised her honesty and encouraged her to continue sharing her thoughts.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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