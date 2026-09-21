Hyderabad woman says 'Padh lo' as she shows Salesforce's 5-star US stay: What benefits are offered?

Corporate life and long working hours are often the subject of criticism on social media, but a woman professional from Hyderabad underlined the importance of education and listed the benefits of working with big tech companies: "Padh lo, because tech companies know how to pamper you."
Anushka S, a Design Lead at Salesforce, shared a sneak peek into the 5-star property where she had been staying in Seattle, United States, during a week-long company offsite. In the clip, which has now gone viral, she showed viewers the scenic waterfront view from her hotel.
Anushka, a graduate of the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, highlighted the role of education in shaping one’s career and spoke about the benefits of working in the corporate sector, addressing the common perception that joining a corporate job may not lead to major gains.
Sharing an example from her own career, she said, “Everyone is like, ‘Ahn… maine corporate mein ghus ke kya hi ukhaad liya?’ Well, Salesforce took me for an offsite to Seattle. I was staying in a 5-star property for 7 days, and this was the view."
Anushka's video swiftly went viral, amassing a myriad of reactions, with several users discussing the perks offered by Salesforce.
A user wrote: “Tbh Salesforce has one of the best work cultures and perks."
Another said: “Totally relatable, my company takes me around the globe and it’s one true experience. Won’t say ‘Padh lo’ but go after what you want in life."
A third user said: “Salesforce has the best workplace environment.”
Here's a look at the benefits offered to employees at Salesforce.
According to the company's blog post, the software company offers mental health support, family care, and financial wellbeing benefits, among others.
Salesforce offers employees and their families confidential mental health support, including up to 12 therapy or counselling sessions a year, specialised care and 24/7 clinical resources.
The company also provides benefits covering fertility treatments, adoption and surrogacy, along with caregiver support, gender-affirming care, medical second opinions and healthcare navigation. Eligible employees in the US and Canada can access up to 15 days of subsidised backup childcare annually.
Disclaimer: This article is based on user-generated content.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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