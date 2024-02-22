‘I am a terrorist’: Bengaluru airport thrown into disarray as man makes bizarre bid to avoid home-bound flight
The man booked an Air Asia flight from Kempegowda International Airport to Lucknow but changed his mind last minute and attempted to deboard himself from the aircraft
A Bengaluru student called himself a “terrorist" to avoid going home to Lucknow as he was scared that his parents would scold him for his bad grades. The man booked an Air Asia flight from Kempegowda International Airport to Lucknow but changed his mind last minute and attempted to deboard himself from the aircraft.