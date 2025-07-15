“I am free”: Assam man bathes in 40 litres of milk to celebrate divorce, video goes viral

In a bizarre yet viral moment from Assam’s Nalbari district, a man marked his divorce by bathing himself in 40 litres of milk, and the internet can’t stop watching.

The man, identified as Manik Ali from Baraliarpar near Mukalmua, was seen in a video pouring buckets of milk over himself at a tubewell outside his home. “I am free from today. We got legally separated in court. My advocate informed me. To celebrate, I bathed in milk,” he declares in the clip, which has now been widely circulated online.

According to a Times of India report, Ali decided to end his seven-year marriage after his wife allegedly absconded twice with her lover. Despite efforts to reconcile, he said repeated betrayals left him with no option but to seek legal separation. “I tried to keep her with me, but she didn’t change. She kept eloping, and I couldn’t tolerate it anymore,” he told local media.

The spectacle drew curious onlookers from the neighbourhood, who described the event as the dramatic conclusion of long-standing domestic issues. The couple has a five-year-old daughter, who will now reportedly live with her mother.

“I had promised myself that I would bathe in milk if I ever got divorced — and today, I kept that promise,” Ali said, visibly relieved and even joyful about turning the page.

While reactions online have ranged from amusement to disbelief, the video has sparked conversations around how people express personal milestones, especially the unconventional ones.