'I am just another Sara Ali Khan': Travel vlogger reacts to restrictions on entry of non-Hindus at Kedarnath

"I am just another Sara Ali Khan who loves visiting Uttarakhand temples," said Aafreen, a travel vlogger, as she expressed disappointment over the Shri Gangotri Temple Committee's recent decision to bar the entry of non-Hindus.

Aafreen, who said she had been regularly visiting Kedarnath, a prominent Hindu pilgrimage site, since 2024, said she was "heartbroken" and uncertain whether she would ever be able to return to the Himalayan shrine.

"Back in 2024 and 2025, back-to-back, I have visited Kedarnath because I really love this place and I really love the energy, the vibe here, the people here," she said.

Recalling her Kedarnath journeys Aafreen said she completed the 22-kilometre trek to the shrine and was among the large number of pilgrims she described as "sweet and welcoming".

"That is the quality which I really liked about Uttarakhand people," she said.

Reflecting on her previous visits, the vlogger said she has spent hours waiting for darshan and completed the pilgrimage despite the challenges. She recalled visiting the shrine twice in 2024 and returning in 2025, describing the experience as deeply meaningful.

She said she had hoped to visit Kedarnath again in 2026 but now believes that may no longer be possible. While expressing disappointment, she added that she respects the decision and understands the concerns behind it.

Memories of Kedarnath and hope of returning The vlogger also spoke about the 2013 Kedarnath floods and the story of the Bhim Shila rock, which is believed to have protected the temple during the disaster. According to her, hearing such stories and meeting fellow pilgrims along the route strengthened her resolve to complete the trek.

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"I really miss Kedarnath, I really miss this place," she said, adding, "I hope someday I'll go here again if the situation will be alright."

She added alongside her post: "I hope my reel doesn't hurt anyone's sentiments."

Temple committee's decision The entry of non-Hindus into 47 temples, including prominent shrines such as Badrinath and Kedarnath, was prohibited following a decision by a temple committee in March.

"Badrinath and Kedarnath are not tourist spots but centres of faith. These are Vedic centres established by Adi Shankaracharya. Article 26 of the Indian Constitution grants every religious denomination the right to manage its own religious affairs," the committee's president, Hemant Dwivedi, had said.

What was said about Sara Ali Khan? When Dwivedi, on 11 March, at a press conference, was specifically asked about Sara Ali Khan, who has visited the shrine multiple times and also starred in the film Kedarnath, he remarked, “If Sara Ali Khan affirms that she holds faith and devotion towards Sanatan, and subsequently submits an affidavit to that effect, she will be granted darshan.”