I am kathalan OTT release: The South Indian film, I am Kathalan, directed by Girish AD, has made its OTT debut. The Malayalam movie, which hit theaters on November 7, stars Anishma and Naslen K Gafoor in the lead roles.

I am Kathalan OTT release date: When and Where to watch The crime-thriller film is released on Manorama Max on January 17.

About I am Kathalan Apart from the lead actors, the film also stars Lijomol Jose, Vineeth Vasudevan, Sajin Cherukayil and Kiran Josey. The film which was released in theatres on November 7 revolves around Vishnu who is struggling with backlogs and heartbreak after his girlfriend leaves him, vows revenge on her father’s chit-fund company using cyber skills.

I am Kanthalan Box Office collection The Malayalam film saw an average performance at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, it debuted with a net collection of ₹0.8 crore in India and earned a total of ₹4.09 crore in its first week.

Watch I am Kanthalan trailer here

Other South Indian OTT releases Apart from I am Kanthalan, a number of popular South Indian movies will be available to watch this weekend. Anurag Kashyap’s Malayalam debut, Rifle Club, and Joju George’s Pani, Vijay Sethupati’s Viduthalai Part 2 are also set to make their OTT debut. The Rifle Club released on Netflix on January 16 marks the Malayalam debut of Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap and rapper Hanumankind. Kashyap was earlier praised for his acting in the Tamil thriller movie, Maharaja, also starring Vijay Sethupathi.