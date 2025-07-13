‘I am leaving India’: Gurugram man's Reddit post over flooded roads goes viral - ‘I am frightened to take my car out’

Frustrated by the condition of the metro city's roads after a single rainfall, a Gurugram man said that he is afraid of taking his car out in the city during monsoon because the damage a flooded road can cause would cost him a fortune.

Referring to the waterlogged Gurugram road, the man ranted about how the middle class struggles for basic amenities, welfare, and services in the country and said that he was leaving India.

“I have decided to move out of India, coz I don't want to live my life like this. See people struggle and not get the basic amenities, welfare and service,” he wrote in the post.

His detailed rant in a Reddit post has now gone viral.

“I don't understand how people in Gurgaon accept the condition of the roads during the monsoon season. Yesterday night, I saw at least 5 imported cars stranded in the waterlogging, while I crossed them in my car,” the man said.

Finding the concept “crazy,” the man said he thought rich people/industrialists could influence, pressurise, and press the pain points of the government. “Yet neither of them has taken any action. How are they accepting these personal losses?”

“While people like us, lower, middle and upper middle class, we just accept the status quo,” he added.

The Redditor shared that he was frightened to take his car out this season, because “one damage is gonna cost me a hell lot of money”.

“It's not fair that we have to face these issues. At this point, the govt cannot be trusted. Neither the ones in power nor the so-called ‘opposition’,” he ranted.

Here's how social media users reacted: Netizens agreed with the man and acknowledged that the situation of Gurugram, a major tech hub of India, is “pathetic”.

“Honestly, I really can't believe the condition of this so-called major Tech hub. I came here for my internship last month, which is going to be for a year now. I was impressed initially seeing the DLF Phases road, the big Cyberhub location and the glass buildings. But the internal situation is pathetic,” said a social media user.

A netizen pointed out, “If it rains like crazy, it floods. I’ve lived in many cities impacted by monsoons, hurricanes, and typhoons. The difference is that you get an advance warning to stay at home, and no one expects you to show up for work.”

