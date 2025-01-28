‘I am proud’: Anand Mahindra reacts as Indian paralympic archer Sheetal Devi buys Scorpio

“I am proud to see her in a Scorpio,” said Anand Mahindra as the 17-year-old Indian paralympic archer Sheetal Devi bought the flagship Mahindra car. The Mahindra Chairman deemed the car a “fitting steed” for the Paralympian as she “continues to rise to new heights”.

In a post on X, Anand Mahindra shared pictures of Sheetal Devi with her new Mahindra car, and said, “Sheetal is an inspiration to us all, and I am proud to see her in a Scorpio N, a fitting steed for her as she continues to Rise to new heights.”

He also shared that he has long admired the archer’s talent from afar, but meeting her in person was “remarkable”.

“I have long admired Sheetal Devi’s talent from afar. Meeting her in person, I was struck by her remarkable determination, tenacity and focus. Speaking to her mother and sister, it was clear that it runs in the family!” he said.

Anand Mahindra also said that Sheetal Devi gifted him an arrow and shared a picture of it on X.

“She gifted me an arrow, a symbol of her identity as an archer, unbound by any limitations. Truly priceless!” he said.

Check out Anand Mahindra's viral X post on Sheetal Devi:

About Sheetal Devi, India's youngest Paralympic medalist Sheetal Devi is an Indian para-archer who has achieved remarkable success despite being born without arms due to phocomelia.

At just 17, she became India's youngest Paralympic medalist by securing a bronze in the mixed team compound event at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Her accolades include two golds and a silver at the 2022 Asian Para Games, a silver at the World Para Archery Championship, and both a gold and silver at the Asian Para Archery Championships.

