I asked ChatGPT how to beat the heat during peak summer hours — The answer will save you from hotspell, heatstroke

With extreme heat being one of the deadliest weather-related hazards, it's time to explore different tips to beat the heat during peak summertime. From symptoms of heat stroke to multiple effective tips to stay safe, here's what AI suggested to deal with heatwave and prevent heat-related illnesses.
“Create a detailed, easy-to-understand guide on how to beat a heatwave safely and effectively. Explain why extreme heat is dangerous, and who is most at risk?”
The answers ChatGPT gave will definitely save me from ruining my summer. Since heat can impair concentration, increase accident risks and reduce physical performance, it makes AI's suggestions even more important.
The human body maintains a core temperature of around 37°C (98.6°F) but during extreme heat it struggles to release excess heat through sweating. If body's cooling system does not function properly, then it can lead to:
Certain groups of people who are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses are listed below:
In case a person catches heatstroke, the one must seek help and promptly call emergency services after moving the person to a cool place. Use wet cloth, cool water and fan to bring down body temperature. If the affected person becomes unconscious, try not to force fluids.
Smart strategies to prevent heatstroke
AI also came up with quick hydration checklist for those going outdoors, which is as follows:
The most underrated yet effective measures to boost hydration are foods that help keep the body cool. Since many foods contain water, minerals and nutrients that support hydration, AI suggested that one must increase intake of fruits like watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, oranges, grapes, berries, vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, zucchini and celery. Other helpful foods best for summertime are yogurt, buttermilk and fresh salads. However, one must avoid deep-fried foods, heavy meals, excessively spicy foods, and high-salt processed foods to maintain body's optimum hydration level.
Certain clothing materials help body release heat which are best fit during spike in mercury, such as cotton and linen. Apart from this, wear, loose-fitting clothing, light colours, wide-brimmed hats and UV-protective sunglasses while avoiding dark colors, tight clothing and heavy synthetic fabrics.
Simple methods to keep your home cool during peak heat hours are listed here:
Allow cross-ventilation during cooler hours of the day and open windows early morning and late evening. Best times to go outside is in the evening after 5 pm and in the morning before 10 am.
Myth 1: "If I'm not thirsty, I'm hydrated."
Reality: Thirst often appears after dehydration has begun.
Myth 2: "Fans are enough during extreme heat."
Reality: In very high temperatures, fans alone may not prevent heat illness.
Myth 3: "Only older adults get heatstroke."
Reality: Anyone can develop heatstroke under severe conditions.
Myth 4: "Alcohol helps cool the body."
Reality: Alcohol increases dehydration.
Myth 5: "Cloudy days aren't dangerous."
Reality: High temperatures and humidity can still cause heat illness.
By combining immediate precautions with cooling strategies, individuals and communities can remain safer, healthier, and more resilient even during heatwave days.
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