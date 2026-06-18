I asked ChatGPT how to beat the heat during peak summer hours — The answer will save you from hotspell, heatstroke

With extreme heat being one of the deadliest weather-related hazards, it's time to explore different tips to beat the heat during peak summertime. From symptoms of heat stroke to multiple effective tips to stay safe, here's what AI suggested to deal with heatwave and prevent heat-related illnesses.

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My ChatGPT prompt “Create a detailed, easy-to-understand guide on how to beat a heatwave safely and effectively. Explain why extreme heat is dangerous, and who is most at risk?”

How to beat the heat with AI The answers ChatGPT gave will definitely save me from ruining my summer. Since heat can impair concentration, increase accident risks and reduce physical performance, it makes AI's suggestions even more important.

Also Read | 25 ice creams to help you forget the summer heat

Why is extreme heat dangerous The human body maintains a core temperature of around 37°C (98.6°F) but during extreme heat it struggles to release excess heat through sweating. If body's cooling system does not function properly, then it can lead to:

Dehydration

Heat cramps

Heat exhaustion

Heatstroke

Worsening of heart, lung, and kidney conditions

Who is most at risk? Certain groups of people who are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses are listed below:

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Infants and young children

Adults over 65

Pregnant women

Outdoor workers

Athletes

People with heart, lung, kidney or diabetes-related conditions

Individuals taking medications that affect hydration

People without access to cooling or adequate shelter

Pets and livestock A look at early warning signs of heatstroke Heavy sweating

Excessive thirst

Weakness or fatigue

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea

Muscle cramps

Cool, clammy skin

Fast pulse

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT how to work from home productively in 42°C summer heat

What to do when these warning signs appear Move to a cooler place

Consume water or oral rehydration fluids

Wear loose clothing

Use cool compresses What are the symptoms of heatstroke Symptoms of heatstroke are given below: Body temperature above 40°C (104°F)

Hot, dry skin or lack of sweating

Confusion

Slurred speech

Loss of consciousness

Seizures

Rapid heartbeat

Excessive panting

Drooling

Weakness

Vomiting What should be the emergency response in case of heatstroke In case a person catches heatstroke, the one must seek help and promptly call emergency services after moving the person to a cool place. Use wet cloth, cool water and fan to bring down body temperature. If the affected person becomes unconscious, try not to force fluids.

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Smart strategies to prevent heatstroke

Drink liquids regularly and don't wait till thirsty feeling overrides. With water being the primary source of hydration, AI suggested oral rehydration solutions, coconut water, lemon water with a pinch of salt, buttermilk and fresh fruit-infused water.

One must limit alcohol consumption, avoid caffeine, sugary soft drinks and energy drinks which increase dehydration.

To regulate blood flow through the body, take lukewarm or cool showers, wet arms, feet, neck and face regularly, place damp towels on neck, wrists, forehead, underarms.

Take cool shower AI also came up with quick hydration checklist for those going outdoors, which is as follows:

It is best to carry a reusable water bottle

Drink water every 30–60 minutes

Increase intake during physical activity

Monitor urine color since pale yellow is ideal Food that helps keep the body cool The most underrated yet effective measures to boost hydration are foods that help keep the body cool. Since many foods contain water, minerals and nutrients that support hydration, AI suggested that one must increase intake of fruits like watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, oranges, grapes, berries, vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, zucchini and celery. Other helpful foods best for summertime are yogurt, buttermilk and fresh salads. However, one must avoid deep-fried foods, heavy meals, excessively spicy foods, and high-salt processed foods to maintain body's optimum hydration level.

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Which clothes to wear during peak summer time Certain clothing materials help body release heat which are best fit during spike in mercury, such as cotton and linen. Apart from this, wear, loose-fitting clothing, light colours, wide-brimmed hats and UV-protective sunglasses while avoiding dark colors, tight clothing and heavy synthetic fabrics.

How to cool home without air conditioning Simple methods to keep your home cool during peak heat hours are listed here:

Keep curtains and blinds closed

Block direct sunlight

Close windows during peak heat

Hang damp sheets near open windows

Use reflective window coverings

Reduce use of ovens and heat-generating appliances

Use dessert coolers

Place clay water pots

Install bamboo blinds

Install reflective roof coatings

Set up rooftop gardens

Use cross-ventilation design

Roofs and walls should be light coloured Allow cross-ventilation during cooler hours of the day and open windows early morning and late evening. Best times to go outside is in the evening after 5 pm and in the morning before 10 am.

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Common heatwave myths Myth 1: "If I'm not thirsty, I'm hydrated."

Reality: Thirst often appears after dehydration has begun.

Myth 2: "Fans are enough during extreme heat."

Reality: In very high temperatures, fans alone may not prevent heat illness.

Myth 3: "Only older adults get heatstroke."

Reality: Anyone can develop heatstroke under severe conditions.

Myth 4: "Alcohol helps cool the body."

Reality: Alcohol increases dehydration.

Myth 5: "Cloudy days aren't dangerous."

Reality: High temperatures and humidity can still cause heat illness.

By combining immediate precautions with cooling strategies, individuals and communities can remain safer, healthier, and more resilient even during heatwave days.

Heatwave Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home I asked ChatGPT how to beat the heat during peak summer hours — The answer will save you from hotspell, heatstroke