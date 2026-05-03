How to lose 10 kg in 8 weeks as a prediabetic in 40s? AI gave a realistic response without recommending gym.

I asked ChatGPT: “I am 42, man with a sedentary lifestyle. My weight is 90 kg and my height is 162 cm. I am prediabetic diabetic. How can I lose 10 kgs in 8 weeks? Recommend a realistic solution in line with my 9 to 5 IT job.”

AI shared an honest take and called the target of losing 10 kg in 8 weeks aggressive and not healthy, considering sedentary job and prediabetes. It recommended a realistic, safe route to shed ~6–8 kg in the same tenure.

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Calorie count At your current height and weight, your daily maintenance calories are likely around 2,200–2,400 kcal. To lose weight effectively, one should aim to consume approximately 1,400–1,700 kcal per day, creating a sustainable calorie deficit. This will help your body burns more calories than it consumes.

However, the quality of calories matters just as much as the quantity, particularly for managing prediabetes. A diet rich in protein and fibre, with controlled carbohydrate intake, will help maintain energy levels and prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar.

Prediabetic-friendly diet plan Your daily meals should be structured to support this balance. Starting your day with a simple routine like warm water and a few soaked almonds can help kickstart metabolism.

Breakfast:

Breakfast should be protein-rich, such as:

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Vegetable omelette + 1 toast

OR

Besan chilla + curd

OR

Greek yogurt + seeds

Mid-morning A low-glycaemic fruit, such as: a

Apple/ Guava/ Pear (paired with a few nuts ideally)

Lunch Lunch should follow a balanced plate approach, such as:

1–2 rotis (multigrain)

Dal or grilled chicken/paneer

Big sabzi portion

Salad (mandatory)

Evening snacks Evening snacks are important to avoid overeating later. Try including:

Roasted chana / sprouts / boiled eggs

Dinner Dinner should be lighter and earlier in the evening, such as:

Soup + sautéed veggies + protein

OR

Paneer/chicken + veggies (skip roti or max 1)

Avoid eating anything after dinner except water.

Also Read | From chapatis to cold coffee, protein is showing up everywhere

Fitness routine Exercise plays a critical role, but it does not have to be overwhelming or time-consuming. A combination of daily movement and short, structured workouts is recommended over spending hours at gym. Begin with 20–30 minutes of brisk walking or cycling in the morning.

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During work hours, make it a point to move for 5–7 minutes every hour to break long sitting periods, gradually targeting 7,000 to 10,000 steps per day.

Also Read | What the weight-loss drug boom means for pharma and you

In the evening, include 20 minutes of bodyweight exercises three to four times a week, such as squats, lunges, wall push-ups, and planks. This combination of cardio and strength training improves insulin sensitivity, which is especially important for managing prediabetes.

Lifestyle changes Lifestyle habits will significantly influence your results. Getting at least 7 hours of sleep each night is essential, as poor sleep can increase cravings and disrupt blood sugar control.

Staying well-hydrated with 2.5–3 litres of water daily supports metabolism and reduces unnecessary snacking. Managing stress and incorporating small habits like a 10-minute walk after meals can help control glucose spikes. It is equally important to avoid sitting continuously for long durations.

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Over the course of 8 weeks, you can expect an initial drop of 2–3 kg in the first couple of weeks due to water weight, followed by steady fat loss of about 3–4 kg in the middle phase, and a slower but consistent reduction of 1–2 kg towards the end. This progression is normal and sustainable rather than rapid, temporary fat loss. Avoid common pitfalls such as fad diets, skipping meals, relying only on cardio, or undoing progress with weekend overeating.

Overall, the key is consistency rather than intensity to maintain a healthy lifestyle. A balanced diet, regular movement, adequate sleep, and mindful habits can help to achieve realistic weight loss target, reducing the risk of diabetes.

However, AI also warned against extreme dieting, which may cause fatigue, muscle loss, and fluctuations in glucose levels.

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(Disclaimer: This article is based on AI-generated recommendations and publicly available information. Live Mint couldn't independently verified all details and does not endorse the claims.)

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.