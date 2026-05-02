I asked ChatGPT: How to plan against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in IPL 2026? Here's an answer every bowler should know

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in rampaging form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals. Baring just three matches, the 15-year-old kid has sent some of the top bowlers in the world into the stands, including the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Jasprit Bumrah among the notable ones.

In fact, during his hundred - second in IPL - in the 2026 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the left-hander Sooryavanshi smashed four consecutive sixes off Praful Hinge in the first over itself. Despite such big names in front of him, Sooryavanshi doesn't get intimidated, instead he believes in - Play the ball, not the bowler.

So, what should be the plan of a bowler against a marauding Sooryavanshi? Here's what AI answered that every bowler should keep in mind.

I asked ChatGPT, “15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is playing at a different level in IPL 2026. Against the world's most dangerous bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Sooryavanshi is taking them to cleaners, hitting them for long sixes. In fact, Sooryavanshi - the Rajasthan Royals opener - is among the top five in the Orange Cap list in IPL 2026. As a bowler, what is the best delivery to dismiss Sooryavanshi?”

According to ChatGPT, there is no particular delivery that guarantees success against a batter like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, especially when he is in that kind of form. His ability to take on elite bowlers like Bumrah, Hazlewood, and Cummins means Sooryavanshi is reading the lengths early, backing his power, and committing fully to attacking shots.

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ChatGPT provided a detailed version of how a bowler should set up Sooryavanshi to disrupt his game and force the Rajasthan Royals youngster into making a mistake.

1. Hard length + surprise change-up A short-of-a-drive length delivery rushing on his his body, followed by a disguised slower ball could disrupt Sooryavanshi's timing. If he’s swinging through the line, a slower off-cutter or back-of-the-hand variation can induce a mistimed hit to the deep.

2. Wide yorker outside off Sooryavanshi loves clearing his front leg and has a strong leg-side presence. A precise wide yorker will force him to reach. Even a sligght execution error from Sooryavanshi can led to an outside edge to third man (short and deep) or a toe-end or a slice will see him straight at the hands of deep point/cover.

3. Short ball aimed at the body Sooryavanshi loves short ball when given with width. But if that width is taken away, that means the batter is forced to play awkward pulls or gloved shots. Even a length delivery outside off will also work - just like Lucknow Super Giants' left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan did.

4. Full and straight after pushing him back After hitting the hard length repeatedly, bowl a full and straight yorker targeting the base of middle/leg (just like Delhi Capitals pacer Kyle Jamieson did). The change in length can beat him if he’s set deep in the crease.

5. Spin: wide outside off + dip Against spin, going wide of off stump with flight and dip can tempt the big inside-out shot. If he’s in “six-hitting mode,” that’s where mishits happen—especially to long-off.

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Here's a ball-by-ball plan in an over, especially in the powerplay. Since Sooryavanshi is an opener, getting him out inside the first six overs is the ultimate goal.

Powerplay Over Plan (Field restrictions on) Goal: Deny width, rush him early, then bait the big shot.

Ball 1 – Hard length, fourth stump channel

Back of a length, angling across. No room to free arms.

No easy width. Ball 2 – Same spot, slightly quicker

Hit the pitch harder. Test if he premeditates.

Build pressure, force impatience. Ball 3 – Surprise nip-backer (good length)

Same action, bring it back in.

If he’s playing for width → LBW/bowled in play. Ball 4 – Short ball into the body

Not a wide bouncer—aim ribs/chest.

Cramp him; force awkward pull. Ball 5 – Slower ball, back of length (same line)

Looks hittable, arrives late.

This is the trap ball—mistimed loft to mid-off/deep. Ball 6 – Full, straight yorker

After pushing him back all over.