I asked ChatGPT: “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed breaking Chris Gayle's fastest IPL 100 record by a whisker. I want you to critically compare both innings and tell me which one you think was more explosive.”

ChatGPT’s Response ChatGPT was asked to compare two of T20 cricket's most devastating innings. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 97 off 29 balls. Chris Gayle's 175 not out off 66 balls. The AI drew a careful and important distinction immediately. One innings was more explosive. The other was simply greater. Those two things, ChatGPT insists, are not the same.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Explosiveness ChatGPT gives Vaibhav Sooryavanshi the explosiveness verdict based solely on pure numbers. A strike rate of 334.48 is almost impossible to process rationally. Twelve sixes. A fifty in just 16 balls.

Every single one of those metrics points to controlled destruction at an extraordinary pace. Gayle's strike rate in his famous 175 was 265.15 by comparison. That gap is significant and cannot be dismissed.

The context made Sooryavanshi's innings even more remarkable. This was an IPL Eliminator against an elite SRH bowling attack. There was no gentle settling-in phase. The assault first from ball one without hesitation or reconnaissance.

SRH responded with yorkers, bouncers, slower balls and defensive fields. They entered death-over thinking inside the powerplay itself. ChatGPT notes that this psychological destabilisation was extraordinary. The innings created a persistent, over-by-over feeling of disbelief.

Chris Gayle's Greatness ChatGPT is equally clear that Chris Gayle's innings occupied a different category entirely. The scale was simply “civilisation-ending”. He scored 175 not out with 17 sixes and 13 fours.

He had the fastest IPL century record at 30 balls. It’s the highest individual score in both IPL and T20 history. RCB finished with 263/5 that day.

The most difficult aspect of Gayle's knock was its sustained nature. Most explosive innings collapse after 30 to 40 balls. Bowlers adjust. Fatigue arrives. Variance catches up. Gayle kept escalating throughout.

Pune eventually stopped attacking him strategically altogether. Commentators were openly joking about declaring at 180.

ChatGPT also flags the era factor decisively. This was 2013. Teams were not routinely posting 240-run totals then. Modern range-hitting geometry had not yet been mapped or understood. Gayle's innings felt genuinely alien for its time.

ChatGPT’s Verdict ChatGPT summarises the distinction in a single, clear sentence. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced the more explosive burst. Gayle produced the more overwhelming apocalypse.

One innings was frantic, compressed and chaotic ball-to-ball. The other was sustained, complete and historically transformative over a full innings.

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