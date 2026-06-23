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I asked ChatGPT to plan a Dubai and Abu Dhabi trip for ₹45,000. The result was surprisingly realistic

ChatGPT stated that a solo trip within 45,000 is possible with hostels, budget airlines and trains, and selective paid attractions.

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Updated23 Jun 2026, 05:20 PM IST
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I asked ChatGPT how to travel to Dubai on a budget of 45,000. The AI provided a detailed itinerary.

My ChatGPT prompt:

I am a 30-year-old Indian traveller planning a solo budget trip to the UAE, with a total budget of 45,000 INR, including all major expenses. I want to visit both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and I am comfortable staying in hostels, dormitories, or other low-cost accommodations to maximise sightseeing within my budget.

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Please create a detailed, realistic, and budget-friendly itinerary that includes:

Recommended trip duration (based on the budget).

Round-trip flights from India (choose the most cost-effective departure cities and estimate airfare).

Visa costs and travel insurance.

Accommodation costs (hostels, dorms, budget hotels).

Daily food budget (focusing on inexpensive local and Indian food options).

Local transportation costs (metro, buses, shared transport, intercity travel between Dubai and Abu Dhabi).

Day-by-day itinerary covering the best attractions in both cities.

Entry ticket costs for major attractions, including:

Burj Khalifa

Dubai Fountain area

Dubai Mall attractions

Water parks

Cultural sites

Desert safari

Abu Dhabi attractions (e.g., Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan)

Ways to reduce costs while still having a good experience.

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A complete budget breakdown in INR, in a table format, showing:

Flights

Visa

Accommodation

Food

Transport

Attraction tickets

Miscellaneous expenses

If 45,000 is insufficient, provide:

The most realistic minimum budget required.

A modified itinerary that fits within 45,000.

Alternative free or low-cost attractions.

Assume I am travelling from India during a non-peak season and prioritise the best value-for-money experiences over luxury. Include practical tips for solo travellers and suggest the cheapest booking methods for flights, hostels, and attraction tickets.

Also Read | Sri Lanka or Singapore? I asked ChatGPT where to spend ₹1.4 lakh

Is 45,000 enough?

Yes, but only for a very budget-focused trip. You will need to:

• Travel during the off-season (June–September, excluding holidays)

• Book flights well in advance

• Stay in hostel dormitories

• Use public transport only

• Limit paid attractions

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A more comfortable budget for Dubai + Abu Dhabi is around 60,000– 65,000.

Recommended Trip Duration

• 5 Days / 4 Nights

• Dubai: 3 Nights

• Abu Dhabi: 1 Night

This gives enough time to see both cities without overspending.

Estimated Budget Within 45,000

ExpenseApprox. Cost (INR)
Return Flights 16,000
UAE Visa 6,500
Travel Insurance 800
Accommodation 4,500
Food 3,500
Local Transport 2,500
Attractions 8,000
Miscellaneous 3,200
Total 45,000

Flights

Cheapest departure cities usually include:

• Mumbai

• Ahmedabad

• Kochi

• Delhi

Expected return airfare during sales:

14,000–18,000

Book 2–3 months in advance for the best deals.

Visa & Insurance

ItemCost
UAE Tourist Visa 6,000–7,000
Travel Insurance 500–1,000

Accommodation

Budget hostels in Dubai typically cost:

900–1,200 per night

Examples include:

• Bombay Backpackers DXB

• Heartland Hostel

• Robin Hostel Dubai

Total for 4 nights:

• Approximately 4,500

Food Budget

Budget Indian, Pakistani, and local eateries:

• Breakfast: 150

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• Lunch: 250

• Dinner: 300

Daily food budget:

700

For 5 days:

3,500

Good options:

• Shawarma shops

• Pakistani cafeterias

• Kerala restaurants

• Karak chai stalls

Local Transport

Use Dubai Metro, buses, and tram.

• Buy a Nol Card upon arrival.

Expected spend:

300–400 per day

Dubai–Abu Dhabi bus:

350–500 one way

Total transport budget:

2,500

• Day 1 – Old Dubai

• Al Seef (Free)

• Dubai Creek (Free)

• Abra ride across the creek ( 25)

• Gold Souk

• Spice Souk

• Evening at Dubai Fountain (Free)

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Day 2 – Modern Dubai

• Dubai Mall

• Dubai Aquarium viewing area (Free)

• Dubai Mall waterfall

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• Burj Khalifa photo stop

• Dubai Fountain show

• Dubai Marina Walk at night

Day 3 – Desert Safari

• Morning at JBR Beach (Free)

• Afternoon rest

• Evening Desert Safari

Includes:

• Dune bashing

• BBQ dinner

• Cultural performances

Cost:

2,000–2,500

Day 4 – Abu Dhabi

• Travel by bus to Abu Dhabi

• Visit Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque (Free)

• Visit Louvre Abu Dhabi

Ticket:

1,400–1,700

• Evening walk at Corniche (Free)

Day 5 – Abu Dhabi

• Visit Qasr Al Watan

Ticket:

1,600–2,000

• Visit Heritage Village (Free)

• Airport departure

Major Attraction Costs

AttractionCost
Dubai FountainFree
Dubai MallFree
Abra Ride 25
Desert Safari 2,500
Louvre Abu Dhabi 1,500
Qasr Al Watan 1,800
Burj Khalifa At The Top 3,500–4,500
Aquaventure Waterpark 7,000–8,500
Wild Wadi Waterpark 5,500–6,500

Best Attractions to Prioritise on a Budget

1. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2. Desert Safari

3. Louvre Abu Dhabi

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4. Old Dubai (Creek, Souks, Al Seef)

5. Dubai Fountain

6. Dubai Marina

These provide the best value for money.

Attractions to Skip if Staying Within 45,000

• Burj Khalifa observation deck

• Aquaventure Waterpark

• Wild Wadi Waterpark

• Luxury cruises

Skipping these saves 10,000–15,000.

Free Attractions Worth Visiting

Dubai:

• Dubai Fountain

• Dubai Marina Walk

• JBR Beach

• Kite Beach

• Al Seef

• Dubai Creek

• Gold Souk

• Spice Souk

Abu Dhabi:

• Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

• Corniche

• Heritage Village

• Public beaches

More Comfortable Budget

If you want:

• Burj Khalifa observation deck

• Desert Safari

• Louvre Abu Dhabi

• Qasr Al Watan

• One water park

• Better accommodation

Then expect:

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Expense Cost

ExpenseCost
Flights 18,000
Visa & Insurance 7,300
Accommodation 6,500
Food 5,000
Transport 3,000
Attractions 15,000
Miscellaneous 5,000
Total 59,800

A budget of 60,000–65,000 offers a significantly better experience.

• Money-Saving Tips for Solo Travellers

• Book flights at least 8–10 weeks early.

• Stay near a metro station.

• Carry a reusable water bottle.

• Use public transport everywhere.

• Eat at local Indian and Pakistani eateries rather than malls.

• Visit Abu Dhabi as a day trip if accommodation is expensive.

• Choose either Burj Khalifa or a water park, not both.

• Travel during summer/off-season for the lowest prices.

• Use hostel kitchens where available.

• Buy attraction tickets online in advance to save 10–25%.

For a first-time solo traveller on a strict budget, the combination of Desert Safari + Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque + Louvre Abu Dhabi + Old Dubai + Dubai Marina offers the best overall UAE experience without exceeding 45,000.

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