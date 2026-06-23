I asked ChatGPT to plan a Dubai and Abu Dhabi trip for ₹45,000. The result was surprisingly realistic

I asked ChatGPT how to travel to Dubai on a budget of ₹45,000. The AI provided a detailed itinerary.
I am a 30-year-old Indian traveller planning a solo budget trip to the UAE, with a total budget of ₹45,000 INR, including all major expenses. I want to visit both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and I am comfortable staying in hostels, dormitories, or other low-cost accommodations to maximise sightseeing within my budget.
Please create a detailed, realistic, and budget-friendly itinerary that includes:
Recommended trip duration (based on the budget).
Round-trip flights from India (choose the most cost-effective departure cities and estimate airfare).
Visa costs and travel insurance.
Accommodation costs (hostels, dorms, budget hotels).
Daily food budget (focusing on inexpensive local and Indian food options).
Local transportation costs (metro, buses, shared transport, intercity travel between Dubai and Abu Dhabi).
Day-by-day itinerary covering the best attractions in both cities.
Entry ticket costs for major attractions, including:
Burj Khalifa
Dubai Fountain area
Dubai Mall attractions
Water parks
Cultural sites
Desert safari
Abu Dhabi attractions (e.g., Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan)
Ways to reduce costs while still having a good experience.
A complete budget breakdown in INR, in a table format, showing:
Flights
Visa
Accommodation
Food
Transport
Attraction tickets
Miscellaneous expenses
If ₹45,000 is insufficient, provide:
The most realistic minimum budget required.
A modified itinerary that fits within ₹45,000.
Assume I am travelling from India during a non-peak season and prioritise the best value-for-money experiences over luxury. Include practical tips for solo travellers and suggest the cheapest booking methods for flights, hostels, and attraction tickets.
Yes, but only for a very budget-focused trip. You will need to:
• Travel during the off-season (June–September, excluding holidays)
• Book flights well in advance
• Stay in hostel dormitories
• Use public transport only
• Limit paid attractions
A more comfortable budget for Dubai + Abu Dhabi is around ₹60,000– ₹65,000.
• 5 Days / 4 Nights
• Dubai: 3 Nights
• Abu Dhabi: 1 Night
This gives enough time to see both cities without overspending.
|Expense
|Approx. Cost (INR)
|Return Flights
|₹16,000
|UAE Visa
|₹6,500
|Travel Insurance
|₹800
|Accommodation
|₹4,500
|Food
|₹3,500
|Local Transport
|₹2,500
|Attractions
|₹8,000
|Miscellaneous
|₹3,200
|Total
|₹45,000
Cheapest departure cities usually include:
• Mumbai
• Ahmedabad
• Kochi
• Delhi
Expected return airfare during sales:
• ₹14,000–18,000
Book 2–3 months in advance for the best deals.
|Item
|Cost
|UAE Tourist Visa
|₹6,000–7,000
|Travel Insurance
|₹500–1,000
Budget hostels in Dubai typically cost:
• ₹900–1,200 per night
Examples include:
• Bombay Backpackers DXB
• Heartland Hostel
• Robin Hostel Dubai
Total for 4 nights:
• Approximately ₹4,500
Budget Indian, Pakistani, and local eateries:
• Breakfast: ₹150
• Lunch: ₹250
• Dinner: ₹300
Daily food budget:
• ₹700
For 5 days:
• ₹3,500
Good options:
• Shawarma shops
• Pakistani cafeterias
• Kerala restaurants
• Karak chai stalls
Use Dubai Metro, buses, and tram.
• Buy a Nol Card upon arrival.
Expected spend:
• ₹300–400 per day
Dubai–Abu Dhabi bus:
• ₹350–500 one way
Total transport budget:
• ₹2,500
• Day 1 – Old Dubai
• Al Seef (Free)
• Dubai Creek (Free)
• Abra ride across the creek ( ₹25)
• Gold Souk
• Spice Souk
• Evening at Dubai Fountain (Free)
• Dubai Mall
• Dubai Aquarium viewing area (Free)
• Dubai Mall waterfall
• Burj Khalifa photo stop
• Dubai Fountain show
• Dubai Marina Walk at night
• Morning at JBR Beach (Free)
• Afternoon rest
• Evening Desert Safari
Includes:
• Dune bashing
• BBQ dinner
• Cultural performances
Cost:
• ₹2,000–2,500
• Travel by bus to Abu Dhabi
• Visit Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque (Free)
• Visit Louvre Abu Dhabi
Ticket:
• ₹1,400–1,700
• Evening walk at Corniche (Free)
• Visit Qasr Al Watan
Ticket:
• ₹1,600–2,000
• Visit Heritage Village (Free)
• Airport departure
|Attraction
|Cost
|Dubai Fountain
|Free
|Dubai Mall
|Free
|Abra Ride
|₹25
|Desert Safari
|₹2,500
|Louvre Abu Dhabi
|₹1,500
|Qasr Al Watan
|₹1,800
|Burj Khalifa At The Top
|₹3,500–4,500
|Aquaventure Waterpark
|₹7,000–8,500
|Wild Wadi Waterpark
|₹5,500–6,500
1. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
2. Desert Safari
3. Louvre Abu Dhabi
4. Old Dubai (Creek, Souks, Al Seef)
5. Dubai Fountain
6. Dubai Marina
These provide the best value for money.
• Burj Khalifa observation deck
• Aquaventure Waterpark
• Wild Wadi Waterpark
• Luxury cruises
Skipping these saves ₹10,000–15,000.
Dubai:
• Dubai Fountain
• Dubai Marina Walk
• JBR Beach
• Kite Beach
• Al Seef
• Dubai Creek
• Gold Souk
• Spice Souk
• Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
• Corniche
• Heritage Village
• Public beaches
If you want:
• Burj Khalifa observation deck
• Desert Safari
• Louvre Abu Dhabi
• Qasr Al Watan
• One water park
• Better accommodation
Then expect:
|Expense
|Cost
|Flights
|₹18,000
|Visa & Insurance
|₹7,300
|Accommodation
|₹6,500
|Food
|₹5,000
|Transport
|₹3,000
|Attractions
|₹15,000
|Miscellaneous
|₹5,000
|Total
|₹59,800
A budget of ₹60,000–65,000 offers a significantly better experience.
• Money-Saving Tips for Solo Travellers
• Book flights at least 8–10 weeks early.
• Stay near a metro station.
• Carry a reusable water bottle.
• Use public transport everywhere.
• Eat at local Indian and Pakistani eateries rather than malls.
• Visit Abu Dhabi as a day trip if accommodation is expensive.
• Choose either Burj Khalifa or a water park, not both.
• Travel during summer/off-season for the lowest prices.
• Use hostel kitchens where available.
• Buy attraction tickets online in advance to save 10–25%.
For a first-time solo traveller on a strict budget, the combination of Desert Safari + Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque + Louvre Abu Dhabi + Old Dubai + Dubai Marina offers the best overall UAE experience without exceeding ₹45,000.