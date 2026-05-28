I asked ChatGPT to plan a ₹10,000 weekend getaway from Delhi. Here’s the hill station it picked

Weekend trips from Delhi have quietly become far more expensive over the last few months, especially with fuel, hotel and food prices rising amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. But with the capital still sitting relatively close to the hills, I wanted to see what would happen if I wanted to plan the absolute cheapest possible mountain getaway on a brutally tight budget.
In order to do so, I enlisted the help of ChatGPT and asked the OpenAI chatbot to plan the cheapest possible weekend trip to a hill station from Delhi with a budget of just ₹10,000
Before we move ahead, let's take a look at the prompt i gave ChatGPT. You can and should obviously make the changes to the prompt for your specific conditions.
Plan a weekend getaway (leaving Friday night, returning Sunday night) with a hard ceiling budget of ₹10,000 total. The destination must be a hill station.
Pick the single absolute cheapest hill station that fits this budget (factor in distance and transport).
Provide a strict line-by-line cost breakdown:
Round-trip transport from Delhi (specify train/bus/shared cab costs)
2 nights of accommodation (clean, budget homestay/hostel)
6 meals (focus on local, budget-friendly food)
Local sightseeing/entry fees
Create a tight, realistic 48-hour itinerary.
The math must strictly total under ₹10,000. Give a final "AI Verdict" on exactly what trade-offs the traveler is making to stay under this budget (e.g., public transport vs. private cabs, luxury vs. basic stays).
Provide cold, hard numbers. Do not give generic motivational advice; give me an operational financial dashboard for a crisis.
ChatGPT did not pick overcrowded names like Manali, Mussoorie, or Nainital and instead chose Lansdowne in Uttarakhand as the best value-for-money option for the weekend trip.
The chatbot explained that Lansdowne wins on cost because its short distance from Delhi keeps transport expenses low, budget homestays are widely available in the hill station, and it also eliminates the need for expensive internal taxis.
Despite the tight budget, the chatbot told me I would be able to complete the entire trip in just ₹8,200 and went on to outline a complete 48-hour itinerary and cost breakdown for me.
ChatGPT set some strict parameters for me to cut down on the cost. First, it removed AC buses and private cabs entirely from the itinerary and instead opted for overnight sleeper-class trains and shared transport.
It also told me to avoid fancy stays and instead opt for budget hostels or homestays, which it estimated would cost around ₹1,100 per night.
For food, the chatbot skipped cafes and expensive restaurants entirely and recommended that I stick to local thalis, paranthas, rajma chawal, Maggi, and tea to keep the overall meal budget around ₹1,650 for the entire trip.
The chatbot estimated around ₹900 for sightseeing, which took the total cost of the trip to ₹8,200.
|Category
|Cost
|Transport
|₹1,450
|Stay
|₹2,200
|Food
|₹1,650
|Sightseeing
|₹900
|Emergency/misc buffer
|₹2,000
The chatbot urged me to leave Delhi on Friday night via an overnight train and reach Kotdwar early on Saturday morning before taking a shared jeep to Lansdowne.
On Saturday, ChatGPT recommended checking into a budget hostel or homestay early in the morning before heading out for breakfast at a local eatery. For the first half of the day, it planned visits to Bhulla Tal, Gandhi Park, and the local market area, followed by a simple local thali for lunch.
For the evening, the AI suggested visiting Tip-in-Top viewpoint, St. Mary’s Church, and exploring Lansdowne’s quiet cantonment roads before ending the day with dinner at a budget café and an early night’s sleep.
On Sunday, the chatbot kept the itinerary relatively relaxed with nature walks, photography spots, and more local market exploration during the first half of the day.
After lunch, it planned for me to take a shared jeep back to Kotdwar before boarding the return train to Delhi later in the evening and reaching home by Sunday night.
|Day
|Time
|ChatGPT’s suggested itinerary
|Friday
|10:30 PM
|Board overnight sleeper-class train from Delhi to Kotdwar
|Saturday
|5:30 AM
|Reach Kotdwar railway station
|Saturday
|6:00 AM
|Take shared jeep from Kotdwar to Lansdowne
|Saturday
|7:30 AM
|Check into budget hostel/homestay
|Saturday
|9:00 AM
|Breakfast at a local café
|Saturday
|10:30 AM – 1:00 PM
|Explore Bhulla Tal, Gandhi Park and local market
|Saturday
|1:30 PM
|Lunch at a budget local restaurant
|Saturday
|3:00 PM – Sunset
|Visit Tip-in-Top viewpoint and St. Mary’s Church
|Saturday
|8:00 PM
|Dinner at a budget café
|Saturday
|10:00 PM
|Early sleep
|Sunday
|8:00 AM
|Breakfast
|Sunday
|9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|Nature walks, photography spots and market exploration
|Sunday
|1:30 PM
|Lunch
|Sunday
|3:00 PM
|Shared jeep back to Kotdwar
|Sunday
|Evening
|Board return train to Delhi
|Sunday
|Night
|Reach Delhi before late night
In the end, ChatGPT gave me exact trade-offs for the budget trip and what I'll get:
Sleeper class train instead of Volvo/private cab
Shared jeeps instead of taxis
Budget hostel/homestay instead of hotels
Walking-heavy itinerary
Simple local food over cafés/restaurants
No nightlife or luxury activities
Mountain weather
Pine forests and viewpoints
A peaceful hill station experience
Two full days away from Delhi
A realistic hill getaway without crossing ₹10,000
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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