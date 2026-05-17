I asked ChatGPT to plan holiday trip for Delhi-based family: From budget hotel finds to best tourist spots — Full list

How to plan a budget friendly 5-day holiday trip for a Delhi-based family of 4 to historic and cultural destinations — Here's what AI said.
I asked ChatGPT to act as an expert family travel planner for a Delhi-based family of 4 and lan a realistic and comfortable 5-day holiday to historic and cultural destinations within ₹1 lakh budget.
The 5-day trip within a total budget is ₹1 lakh, includes travel cost, hotel stays, food, sightseeing and shopping.
I wanted recommendations for family-friendly destinations that offer good value for money, best destinations, budget hotel recommendations, daily itinerary, estimated cost breakdown, family-friendly activities, local food experiences, shopping spots and hidden gems.
If your budget is around ₹25,000 per person, then a 5-day trip from Delhi to Agra followed by Jaipur, strikes the best balance in terms of affordability and comfort as it comes with a total expense of around ₹95,000.
Estimated transport cost for 5 days:
₹22,000– ₹30,000 including tolls and fuel
Estimated hotel cost:
₹7,000– ₹10,000 per night with breakfast
Estimated hotel cost:
₹6,000– ₹12,000 per night.
Day 1 — Delhi to Agra
Hidden gem
Day 2 — Agra to Jaipur via Fatehpur Sikri
Day 3 — Jaipur: “Pink City” day
Hidden Gem
Day 4 — Relish Jaipur's cultural
Day 5 — Jaipur to Delhi
Disclaimer: This suggestion is based on AI generated response, it can make mistakes, one should cross verify the information