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I asked ChatGPT to plan holiday trip for Delhi-based family: From budget hotel finds to best tourist spots — Full list

I asked ChatGPT to plan a 5-day trip from Delhi for a family of 4 within a 1 lakh budget. The itinerary includes travel costs, hotel recommendations, and local experiences.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated17 May 2026, 02:52 PM IST
A budget-friendly 5-day holiday plan for a Delhi-based family of 4.
A budget-friendly 5-day holiday plan for a Delhi-based family of 4.(Pexels)
AI Quick Read

How to plan a budget friendly 5-day holiday trip for a Delhi-based family of 4 to historic and cultural destinations — Here's what AI said.

I asked ChatGPT to act as an expert family travel planner for a Delhi-based family of 4 and lan a realistic and comfortable 5-day holiday to historic and cultural destinations within 1 lakh budget.

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The 5-day trip within a total budget is 1 lakh, includes travel cost, hotel stays, food, sightseeing and shopping.

I wanted recommendations for family-friendly destinations that offer good value for money, best destinations, budget hotel recommendations, daily itinerary, estimated cost breakdown, family-friendly activities, local food experiences, shopping spots and hidden gems.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT what will change when NEET goes digital from next year

Which family destination did it recommend for 1 lakh budget?

If your budget is around 25,000 per person, then a 5-day trip from Delhi to Agra followed by Jaipur, strikes the best balance in terms of affordability and comfort as it comes with a total expense of around 95,000.

Travel Mode: Private AC SUV with driver

  • Book a chauffeur-driven Ertiga/Innova
  • Travel to Agra via Yamuna Expressway and then proceed toJaipur via Fatehpur Sikri. To return to Delhi, take NH48 route.

Estimated transport cost for 5 days:

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22,000– 30,000 including tolls and fuel

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Best family-friendly hotels in Agra for 1 night

  • Taj Hotel & Convention Centre
  • Grand Mercure Agra

Estimated hotel cost:

7,000– 10,000 per night with breakfast

Best family-friendly hotels in Jaipur for 3 nights

  • WelcomHeritage Traditional Haveli
  • Umaid Mahal-A heritage Style Boutique Hotel
  • ITC Rajputana, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Jaipur

Estimated hotel cost:

6,000– 12,000 per night.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT to plan Ladakh or Spiti Valley trip under ₹30,000 | It picked…

Day-by-day itinerary

Day 1 — Delhi to Agra

  • Leave Delhi early morning with breakfast at Murthal.
  • Arrive in Agra by noon.
  • Visit Taj Mahal and Agra Fort
  • Have rooftop Taj-view dinner or enjoy Mughlai dinner at Pinch of Spice

Hidden gem

  • Mehtab Bagh for quiet Taj sunset views across the Yamuna.

Day 2 — Agra to Jaipur via Fatehpur Sikri

  • Drive through rural Rajasthan landscapes following a stop at Fatehpur Sikri
  • Arrive Jaipur by evening.
  • Enjoy sound-and-light ambience at Nahargarh
  • Enjoy dinner at rooftop restaurant — Hawk View Restaurant & Bar

Day 3 — Jaipur: “Pink City” day

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  • Visit Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Jal Mahal
  • Have lunch at Govindam Retreat
  • Take shopping stops at Johari Bazaar for jewellery and Bapu Bazaar for mojris and textiles

Hidden Gem

  • Panna Meena ka Kund — a photogenic stepwell

Day 4 — Relish Jaipur's cultural

  • Take elephant village experience (ethical sanctuary preferred) in the morning hours and visit block printing workshop
  • Have lunch at TGIB: The Grand Indian Buffet ( Pure Veg Family Restaurant ), Vaishali Nagar Jaipur
  • Visit Chokhi Dhani cultural village in the evening to enjoy folk dance, puppet shows, camel rides

Day 5 — Jaipur to Delhi

  • Leave for Delhi after breakfast
  • Stop at Neemrana Fort Palace for lunch and photographs
  • Reach Delhi by evening.

Must-try food in Agra

  • Bedai and jalebi
  • Mughlai kebabs
  • Petha sweets

Must-try food in Jaipur

  • Dal baati churma
  • Laal maas
  • Ghewar
  • Kulhad lassi

Disclaimer: This suggestion is based on AI generated response, it can make mistakes, one should cross verify the information

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