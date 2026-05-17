I asked ChatGPT to plan holiday trip for Delhi-based family: From budget hotel finds to best tourist spots — Full list

How to plan a budget friendly 5-day holiday trip for a Delhi-based family of 4 to historic and cultural destinations — Here's what AI said.

I asked ChatGPT to act as an expert family travel planner for a Delhi-based family of 4 and lan a realistic and comfortable 5-day holiday to historic and cultural destinations within ₹1 lakh budget.

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The 5-day trip within a total budget is ₹1 lakh, includes travel cost, hotel stays, food, sightseeing and shopping.

I wanted recommendations for family-friendly destinations that offer good value for money, best destinations, budget hotel recommendations, daily itinerary, estimated cost breakdown, family-friendly activities, local food experiences, shopping spots and hidden gems.

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Which family destination did it recommend for ₹ 1 lakh budget? If your budget is around ₹25,000 per person, then a 5-day trip from Delhi to Agra followed by Jaipur, strikes the best balance in terms of affordability and comfort as it comes with a total expense of around ₹95,000.

Travel Mode: Private AC SUV with driver Book a chauffeur-driven Ertiga/Innova

Travel to Agra via Yamuna Expressway and then proceed toJaipur via Fatehpur Sikri. To return to Delhi, take NH48 route. Estimated transport cost for 5 days:

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₹22,000– ₹30,000 including tolls and fuel

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Best family-friendly hotels in Agra for 1 night Taj Hotel & Convention Centre

Grand Mercure Agra Estimated hotel cost:

₹7,000– ₹10,000 per night with breakfast

Best family-friendly hotels in Jaipur for 3 nights WelcomHeritage Traditional Haveli

Umaid Mahal-A heritage Style Boutique Hotel

ITC Rajputana, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Jaipur Estimated hotel cost:

₹6,000– ₹12,000 per night.

Day-by-day itinerary Day 1 — Delhi to Agra

Leave Delhi early morning with breakfast at Murthal.

Arrive in Agra by noon.

Visit Taj Mahal and Agra Fort

Have rooftop Taj-view dinner or enjoy Mughlai dinner at Pinch of Spice Hidden gem

Mehtab Bagh for quiet Taj sunset views across the Yamuna. Day 2 — Agra to Jaipur via Fatehpur Sikri

Drive through rural Rajasthan landscapes following a stop at Fatehpur Sikri

Arrive Jaipur by evening.

Enjoy sound-and-light ambience at Nahargarh

Enjoy dinner at rooftop restaurant — Hawk View Restaurant & Bar Day 3 — Jaipur: “Pink City” day

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Visit Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Jal Mahal

Have lunch at Govindam Retreat

Take shopping stops at Johari Bazaar for jewellery and Bapu Bazaar for mojris and textiles Hidden Gem

Panna Meena ka Kund — a photogenic stepwell Day 4 — Relish Jaipur's cultural

Take elephant village experience (ethical sanctuary preferred) in the morning hours and visit block printing workshop

Have lunch at TGIB: The Grand Indian Buffet ( Pure Veg Family Restaurant ), Vaishali Nagar Jaipur

Visit Chokhi Dhani cultural village in the evening to enjoy folk dance, puppet shows, camel rides Day 5 — Jaipur to Delhi

Leave for Delhi after breakfast

Stop at Neemrana Fort Palace for lunch and photographs

Reach Delhi by evening. Must-try food in Agra Bedai and jalebi

Mughlai kebabs

Petha sweets Must-try food in Jaipur Dal baati churma

Laal maas

Ghewar

Kulhad lassi Disclaimer: This suggestion is based on AI generated response, it can make mistakes, one should cross verify the information

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