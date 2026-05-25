I asked ChatGPT to plan my family’s last-minute summer vacation trip to avoid heatwaves: AI gives me 7-day travel plan

I acted as a parent struggling to plan my child’s summer vacation. I asked ChatGPT to plan my family's trip.

My ChatGPT Prompt I’m a working parent living in India, and I’ve realised something slightly depressing:

My child’s summer vacation has already started, and I still haven’t planned anything meaningful because work has completely consumed my schedule.

I can finally take a week off, and I want to use it properly.

This is not just about ticking off a tourist destination.

I want a genuinely refreshing family trip that:

helps us escape the brutal Indian heatwave

gives my child memorable experiences

allows us to slow down mentally

and feels emotionally restorative instead of rushed and exhausting

Budget is not a major constraint. Comfort matters. But, I do not want an over-commercialised, overcrowded tourist circus either.

India is currently facing severe heatwaves across large parts of the country, and I’m attaching the latest heatwave map for climate context. I specifically want ChatGPT to help me identify destinations that remain:

naturally cooler

climatically comfortable

family-friendly

and realistically enjoyable during this heatwave period Please assume:

we are a family travelling with one child

travelling from a metro city in India

we can travel for around 6-8 days

comfort and convenience matter more than ultra-budget optimisation

we are open to flights, trains or road travel if sensible

we prefer pleasant weather, greenery, nature and breathable environments

we want a balanced pace, not hyper-packed itineraries Give me a climate-aware, family-sensitive, psychologically-realistic and experience-focused framework for planning a meaningful summer escape during India’s heatwave season.

ChatGPT’s Response India's heat is brutal right now, and you need to plan carefully. The IMD has issued severe heatwave warnings across central and northwest India. You should avoid the northwest, the central plains, and much of the east and the peninsular heat belt entirely.

Your first big decision should be choosing one cool base. Do not fall for the hill-hopping trap. It sounds exciting but leaves you exhausted. Packing, traffic, nausea and fatigue will wear your child down fast. One calm destination will serve you far better.

Kashmir's Srinagar, Gulmarg and Pahalgam top the list. Highs there range from 22 to 26°C, and the family fit is rated excellent. It is your best overall option right now.

Ooty and Coonoor in Tamil Nadu are your best South India picks. Temperatures stay comfortable between 18 and 25°C. Family suitability is also rated excellent there.

Shillong and Cherrapunji are scenic and cool, with highs around 22 to 25°C. However, you should expect heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Gangtok and Pelling offer beautiful scenery at 23 to 26°C. Road travel there will be slower, so plan your days accordingly.

Manali is described as very cool, but you must check the road conditions first. Coorg rounds out the list at 27-30°C highs: pleasant but not truly cold.

7-Day Plan for Kashmir For Kashmir, here’s a smart seven-day plan for you. Day 1 is about arriving in Srinagar and settling in. A lakeside hotel or houseboat will set the right tone. Day 2 is light: a Shikara ride, Mughal Gardens and an early dinner.

Day 3 takes you to Gulmarg, but the Gondola is only worth it if crowds are manageable. Day 4 is intentionally slow: a café, a local market and a light walk.

View full Image View full Image ChatGPT prepares 7-Day Plan for Kashmir ( ChatGPT )

Day 5 involves driving to Pahalgam for an overnight stay. Day 6 is fully relaxed: nature walks, photos and a picnic lunch. Day 7 brings you back to Srinagar before your return flight.

When booking your hotel, you should prioritise comfort over movement. Look for a good breakfast, a doctor-on-call facility, a transport desk and flexible cancellation. Strong reviews from other families matter, too.

What to Avoid You must avoid Rajasthan, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and the interiors of Maharashtra/Gujarat completely. Do not plan any sightseeing between noon and 4 PM.

Road-heavy itineraries and "cover everything" plans will only exhaust your family. Shimla and Mussoorie-style traffic traps should also be avoided.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT to plan an international family holiday – what it suggested

What to Pack Pack light woollens, walking shoes, sunscreen, caps, ORS sachets and basic medicines. Add child snacks, reusable bottles, a light rain jacket, a power bank and offline maps.