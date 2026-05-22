I asked ChatGPT which careers are safest for software engineers after layoffs. AI’s answer left me stress-free

Ever since the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), the fear of layoffs has gripped workforces across sectors, especially the IT industry. Amid this, I asked ChatGPT to provide a list of careers that would remain highly relevant if I were laid off as a software engineer, and its response was highly helpful and accurate.

My ChatGPT prompt: “I am a 30-year-old software engineer working at a reputed MNC in Bengaluru, but I am concerned about the current wave of mass layoffs taking place around the world. What are my career and education options if I get laid off? I have no issue relocating to other cities within India for a job or further education.”

ChatGPT's response: At 30, with software engineering experience from a reputed MNC, you are in a much stronger position than you may feel right now. The tech industry is changing, but experienced engineers who adapt strategically are still in demand. The key is to move toward roles where human judgment, domain expertise, communication, and ownership matter more than routine coding.

Here are the strongest career and education paths that ChatGPT suggested in India over the next 5–10 years.

1. Move Up the Software Value Chain (Best Risk–Reward Option) Instead of leaving tech entirely, consider shifting into higher-leverage roles.

High-demand paths

AI/ML Engineer

If you already code well, this is one of the most natural transitions.

Focus on: • Generative AI applications

• LLM integration

• AI infrastructure

• RAG pipelines

• AI agents

• MLOps

Skills: • Python

• PyTorch/TensorFlow

• Vector databases

• Cloud platforms

• Prompt engineering

• System design

Strong employers:

• NVIDIA

• Microsoft

• Google

• Infosys

• TCS

• Indian startups in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune

Cybersecurity Cybersecurity demand usually rises during economic uncertainty because companies cannot afford breaches.

Good specialisations: • Cloud security

• Application security

• SOC engineering

• DevSecOps

• Threat intelligence

Certifications: • CEH

• Security+

• CISSP (later)

• AWS Security

Cities with strong demand:

• Bengaluru

• Hyderabad

• Pune

• Gurgaon

Cloud & Platform Engineering

Still among the safest engineering careers.

Focus:

• Kubernetes

• AWS/Azure/GCP

• Infrastructure automation

• Site Reliability Engineering (SRE)

Certifications:

• AWS Solutions Architect

• Kubernetes CKA

• Azure Administrator

Data Engineering A relatively safer field because enterprises still need reliable data systems.

Skills:

• Spark

• Kafka

• Airflow

• Snowflake

• Databricks

2. Product Management (Excellent for experienced engineers) If you communicate well and understand business problems, this is a strong transition.

Why it works: • AI can generate code faster than it can define business strategy

• Companies still need people who understand users and products

Ideal for engineers with:

• 5+ years experience

• Client exposure

• Leadership skills

Good education options: • One-year MBA

• Product management certifications

• Executive programs

Strong institutes:

• Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

• Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

• Indian School of Business

3. Government & Public Sector Tech Careers This path is becoming more attractive because of stability.

Options:

• RBI technical roles

• SEBI IT roles

• NIC

• PSU digital divisions

• Defence tech

Relevant organisations:

• Reserve Bank of India

• National Informatics Centre

• ISRO

These roles increasingly need:

• Cloud engineers

• Security professionals

• Data engineers

• AI specialists

Also Read | ChatGPT voice conversations are exploding in India: 10 weird and viral use cases

4. Higher Education Options in India If layoffs happen and you want to reposition yourself, education can help reset your career trajectory.

Best education paths

Executive MBA (1-year)

Good if you want:

• Management

• Consulting

• Product leadership

• Higher salary bands

Top options:

• ISB PGP

• IIM executive programs

Best for:

• 5–10 years experience

M.Tech in AI/Data Science

Useful if you want deep technical specialisation.

Top institutes:

• Indian Institute of Technology Madras

• Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

• International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore

Online Degrees While Working Safer financially.

Good options:

• IIT online programs

• Georgia Tech OMSCS

• BITS WILP

5. Careers Likely to Stay Relevant Despite AI These combine technical ability with human decision-making.

• AI Engineer → Builds AI systems

• Cybersecurity → Companies always need protection

• Cloud/SRE → Internet infrastructure is essential

• Product Manager → Business thinking still matters

• Solutions Architect → Requires technical + communication skills

• Tech Consulting → Client interaction matters

• Engineering Manager → Leadership cannot be easily automated

• Data Engineer → Companies need data systems

6. What You Should Avoid Right Now These areas face the most automation pressure:

• Basic CRUD development only

• Repetitive QA/manual testing

• Low-level support roles

• Commodity outsourcing work

• Pure coding without domain expertise

The market increasingly rewards:

• Ownership

• Architecture

• Communication

• Domain expertise

• AI-assisted productivity

7. A Practical 12-Month Safety Plan Next 3 months

• Build emergency savings (6–12 months)

• Update resume and LinkedIn

• Learn one high-demand area:

• AI

• Cloud

• Cybersecurity

• Start networking actively

Next 6 months • Earn one respected certification

• Build 2–3 strong portfolio projects

• Apply selectively, not randomly

• Prepare for system design interviews

Next 12 months Aim for one of:

• Senior engineer

• AI engineer

• Solutions architect

• Product manager

• Tech lead

These are significantly more resilient than junior/mid-level coding roles.

8. Important Reality About Layoffs Mass layoffs are often:

• Cost restructuring

• Investor pressure

• Over-hiring correction

• Geographic salary optimisation

They do not necessarily mean software engineering is dying.

What is changing: • Average engineers may struggle more

• Strong engineers with domain expertise will remain valuable

• AI will increase expectations for productivity

The safest professionals will be: