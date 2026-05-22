I asked ChatGPT which careers are safest for software engineers after layoffs. AI’s answer left me stress-free

Ever since the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), the fear of layoffs has gripped workforces across sectors, especially the IT industry. Amid this, I asked ChatGPT to provide a list of careers that would remain highly relevant if I were laid off as a software engineer, and its response was highly helpful and accurate.
“I am a 30-year-old software engineer working at a reputed MNC in Bengaluru, but I am concerned about the current wave of mass layoffs taking place around the world. What are my career and education options if I get laid off? I have no issue relocating to other cities within India for a job or further education.”
At 30, with software engineering experience from a reputed MNC, you are in a much stronger position than you may feel right now. The tech industry is changing, but experienced engineers who adapt strategically are still in demand. The key is to move toward roles where human judgment, domain expertise, communication, and ownership matter more than routine coding.
Here are the strongest career and education paths that ChatGPT suggested in India over the next 5–10 years.
Instead of leaving tech entirely, consider shifting into higher-leverage roles.
High-demand paths
AI/ML Engineer
If you already code well, this is one of the most natural transitions.
• Generative AI applications
• LLM integration
• AI infrastructure
• RAG pipelines
• AI agents
• MLOps
• Python
• PyTorch/TensorFlow
• Vector databases
• Cloud platforms
• Prompt engineering
• System design
Strong employers:
• NVIDIA
• Microsoft
• Infosys
• TCS
• Indian startups in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune
Cybersecurity demand usually rises during economic uncertainty because companies cannot afford breaches.
• Cloud security
• Application security
• SOC engineering
• DevSecOps
• Threat intelligence
• CEH
• Security+
• CISSP (later)
• AWS Security
Cities with strong demand:
• Bengaluru
• Hyderabad
• Pune
• Gurgaon
Cloud & Platform Engineering
Still among the safest engineering careers.
Focus:
• Kubernetes
• AWS/Azure/GCP
• Infrastructure automation
• Site Reliability Engineering (SRE)
Certifications:
• AWS Solutions Architect
• Kubernetes CKA
• Azure Administrator
A relatively safer field because enterprises still need reliable data systems.
Skills:
• Spark
• Kafka
• Airflow
• Snowflake
• Databricks
If you communicate well and understand business problems, this is a strong transition.
• AI can generate code faster than it can define business strategy
• Companies still need people who understand users and products
Ideal for engineers with:
• 5+ years experience
• Client exposure
• Leadership skills
• One-year MBA
• Product management certifications
• Executive programs
Strong institutes:
• Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
• Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
• Indian School of Business
This path is becoming more attractive because of stability.
Options:
• RBI technical roles
• SEBI IT roles
• NIC
• PSU digital divisions
• Defence tech
Relevant organisations:
• Reserve Bank of India
• National Informatics Centre
• ISRO
These roles increasingly need:
• Cloud engineers
• Security professionals
• Data engineers
• AI specialists
If layoffs happen and you want to reposition yourself, education can help reset your career trajectory.
Best education paths
Executive MBA (1-year)
Good if you want:
• Management
• Consulting
• Product leadership
• Higher salary bands
Top options:
• ISB PGP
• IIM executive programs
Best for:
• 5–10 years experience
M.Tech in AI/Data Science
Useful if you want deep technical specialisation.
Top institutes:
• Indian Institute of Technology Madras
• Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
• International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore
Safer financially.
Good options:
• IIT online programs
• Georgia Tech OMSCS
• BITS WILP
These combine technical ability with human decision-making.
• AI Engineer → Builds AI systems
• Cybersecurity → Companies always need protection
• Cloud/SRE → Internet infrastructure is essential
• Product Manager → Business thinking still matters
• Solutions Architect → Requires technical + communication skills
• Tech Consulting → Client interaction matters
• Engineering Manager → Leadership cannot be easily automated
• Data Engineer → Companies need data systems
These areas face the most automation pressure:
• Basic CRUD development only
• Repetitive QA/manual testing
• Low-level support roles
• Commodity outsourcing work
• Pure coding without domain expertise
The market increasingly rewards:
• Ownership
• Architecture
• Communication
• Domain expertise
• AI-assisted productivity
Next 3 months
• Build emergency savings (6–12 months)
• Update resume and LinkedIn
• Learn one high-demand area:
• AI
• Cloud
• Cybersecurity
• Start networking actively
• Earn one respected certification
• Build 2–3 strong portfolio projects
• Apply selectively, not randomly
• Prepare for system design interviews
Aim for one of:
• Senior engineer
• AI engineer
• Solutions architect
• Product manager
• Tech lead
These are significantly more resilient than junior/mid-level coding roles.
Mass layoffs are often:
• Cost restructuring
• Investor pressure
• Over-hiring correction
• Geographic salary optimisation
They do not necessarily mean software engineering is dying.
• Average engineers may struggle more
• Strong engineers with domain expertise will remain valuable
• AI will increase expectations for productivity
The safest professionals will be:
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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