I asked ChatGPT who’ll win West Bengal Elections 2026: AI predicts Mamata Banerjee’s future

We took to three major AI tools, ChatGPT, Grok and Google Gemini, and asked who’ll win the 2026 West Bengal Elections. Each offered its analyses ahead of and during the counting of West Bengal's 2026 assembly elections. All three focused on day-to-day trends, exit poll data, and key structural factors.

ChatGPT's Take ChatGPT is the most assertive of the three AIs. It predicts a BJP government with 150–165 seats. TMC is estimated at 120–140 seats. It cites early counting trends as meaningful signals. Multiple live reports show the BJP ahead of the TMC in the early phases. ChatGPT considers this significant because it aligns with the exit poll direction.

ChatGPT highlighted the 93% voter turnout as a major warning sign for TMC. Such surges, it argues, usually signal anger toward an incumbent. It also points to the contest's bipolar nature. Left and Congress were too weak to matter statewide. This, ChatGPT says, benefits the BJP directly.

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ChatGPT considers the voter list revision (SIR) as another BJP advantage. Deleted names were possibly from TMC-leaning areas, it says.

“The election seems to have become bipolar. Left and Congress are not strong enough statewide to stop the BJP. Their role is more likely to damage TMC in pockets than replace it. That helps the BJP in a first-past-the-post election,” says ChatGPT.

BJP's "fake voters" narrative gave it a sharp edge in its campaign. ChatGPT acknowledges TMC's welfare schemes and Mamata Banerjee's appeal. Still, it concludes: BJP is more likely to cross the 148-seat majority mark.

Grok's Take Grok is more cautious than ChatGPT. It calls the BJP a "slight favourite" but keeps multiple outcomes on the table. Early trends show the BJP leading in 80+ seats, while the TMC is leading in 40–70 seats. Grok is careful to label these figures as very preliminary.

It notes that exit polls showed a wide range of projections. Some polls gave the BJP 140–175+ seats. Others showed a near-tie, pointing toward a hung assembly.

“Early leads can mislead (postal ballots often favour BJP; rural/semi-urban EVM rounds pending),” it notes.

Grok lists anti-incumbency, the SIR controversy and the BJP's organisational growth as key BJP strengths. It also acknowledges TMC's welfare programmes and Mamata's personal connect.

Grok lists three likely scenarios: a BJP majority, a hung assembly or a narrow TMC hold. It calls Bengal elections "notoriously volatile". It advises checking the ECI website for constituency-wise updates throughout the day.

Gemini's Take Google Gemini is the most measured and non-committal of the three. It calls the race a "close, bipolar contest". It declines to name a winner, focusing instead on the factors that may decide the result.

Gemini flags the 92.93% turnout as a key variable. It may signal either pro-TMC enthusiasm or a massive anti-incumbency wave. It also discusses the SIR in balanced terms, presenting both TMC's and BJP's perspectives. The removal of roughly 90 lakh voter names is described as potentially decisive in tight suburban seats.

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Gemini stresses the importance of North Bengal for the BJP and South Bengal for the TMC. It advises watching postal ballot trends and seat margins carefully.

“Watch for leads shifting in close-call seats. In a tight race, a swing of even 2-3% in vote share can lead to a landslide in terms of seat conversion due to the ‘First Past the Post’ system,” the AI tool says.

Catch LIVE updates for election results The counting battles have gone intense. Early trends in West Bengal indicate that the BJP is set to gain a clear majority, surpassing the Mamata Banerjee government.